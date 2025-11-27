Chaim Bloom is giving Cardinals fans 5 reasons to be thankful this holiday season

Happy Thanksgiving, St. Louis Cardinals fans! As you celebrate this holiday with friends and family, I can't help but think of how the larger Cardinals' family has a lot to be thankful for this year.

Specifically, this regime change that was a year in the making is already breathing new life into what was a stale and frustrating organization. Is the play on the field going to be much better in 2026? Who knows. But it really does feel like the ship is heading in the right direction, and fans have desperately clamored for that for so long.

Today, I want to take a quick look at five things Cardinals fans have to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, thanks to Chaim Bloom.

5 reasons Cardinals should be thankful this Thanksgiving

1. Transparency

Frankly, John Mozeliak and the Cardinals' previous way of doing this frequently mishandled their messaging. Sometimes it was the way they seemingly talked down to fans, but often times it was their confusing rhetoric and lack of transparency that frustrated Cardinals fans.

Bloom has changed that. His messaging is refreshing, clear, and winsome. He invites tough questions and doesn't shy away from them. Bloom doesn't act annoyed at the media, and instead does his best to provide a helpful look into what the Cardinals are doing. He has even allowed assistant general manager Rob Cerfolio to be in front of the media frequently, and he carries himself with the same posture.

2. Clear direction

There is no guessing when it comes to what Bloom wants to accomplish as the leader of the Cardinals' organization, and he's not interested in half-measures or conflicting agendas.

2025 was the prime example of how the Cardinals frequently frustrated their fans with unclear goals and agendas. In a year that should have been treated like a rebuild, they basically sat on their hands and waited for Bloom to become the guy. Kind of a weird strategy! And on top of that, their messaging seemed to conflict with what was happening on the field and in their roster building.

Bloom was clear on day one that he is focused on the future for St. Louis, and he has been spending the last few years behind the scenes backing that up. He got to work this offseason quickly, already trading Sonny Gray and eating big money to acquire exciting young pitching, and more rebuilding moves are on the horizon.

3. Urgency

Along those lines, the urgency with which Bloom operates is a welcome change of pace. He expressed as much during his remarks on the Gray trade. Rebuilding doesn't equal complacency to Bloom. He's rigorous in his desire to get the Cardinals closer to championship contention, and he knows just how important it is to attack every day with the same urgency that you'd expect a championship team to during their window.

4. Accountability

Bloom has set a vision, he's moving the organization toward that preferred future, and while it will take time for the fruit to really bear, he wants fans and media to follow along and give their feedback. Of course, he's not going to be influenced by social media, but he has no problem with the fanbase or experts pushing the club to be better.

5. Hope

Ultimately, there is hope. Finally. Things are changing in St. Louis, and for the better. Will the Cardinals get back to their old ways? We'll see. But it's hard not to be excited about the future when it comes to Bloom's new regime.

Happy Thanksgiving, Cardinals fans! Hope is here, and it's time to get fired up about the organization once again.