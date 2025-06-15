Cardinals' Willson Contreras throws shade at opposing player in postgame interview

Some fireworks could be on display in the St. Louis Cardinals' series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 15, and the fierce Willson Contreras may find himself in the middle of it.

A dust-up at first base occurred in the bottom of the third inning of the game on June 14, where Brewers batter Caleb Durbin hit a routine ground ball to third base. As Contreras, the Cardinals' first baseman, caught the throw from Nolan Arenado, he inadvertently stood in the path of Durbin, leading the two to collide. Following the play, Contreras exchanged words with Rhys Hoskins, who was in the Brewers' dugout.

The drama continued when Contreras strolled up to the plate in the fifth inning. After working a 1-0 count, Contreras was plunked with a pitch by Jose Quintana that Cardinals broadcaster Chip Caray believed was intentional. Instead of strolling dutifully to first base, Contreras picked up the ball and handed it to Quintana while tapping him on the shoulder. Then, in the ninth inning, Contreras smacked a solo home run and stared back at the opposing bench while rounding first base.

After the game, Contreras let loose with some choice words about the situation at first base with Durbin and his subsequent conversation with Hoskins.

"One of their players, he liked to talk from far away, but then when he got in my face, didn't say shit," Willson Contreras said postgame. "I was looking for more than that. He seems to be tougher. He's a fucking pussy. I'm not gonna name no names. He knows who he is." — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) June 15, 2025

Although Contreras didn't namedrop Hoskins, the media did its due diligence and asked him about the Brewers infielder.

Later, asked about Hoskins by name, Contreras answered, "He didn't say nothing to me. I was expecting for him to say something, but he was looking away already. Look at my face. Just say it to my face, whatever you say from the dugout. And he was looking away... — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) June 15, 2025

Cardinals fans have already embraced Contreras as a beloved figure because of his passion and drive to succeed no matter the cost. Whether it was imploring fans to support the Cardinals, proclaiming that he would "die right here" when creeping in to defend a bunt, or speaking his mind during another postgame interview, Contreras has made himself into one of the easiest Cardinals to root for. But on the other side, his passion has also led him to earn the role of a villain for many opposing fans.

This is your yearly reminder of how much I hate Willson Contreras — 𝒴𝑒𝓁𝒾’𝓈 𝐵𝑜𝓃𝑔 (@yelichfans) June 15, 2025

Many fans of Contreras' former team, the Chicago Cubs, turned their backs on him after Contreras compared the two organizations and stated his preference for the Cardinals, and his latest comments will only fuel opponents' disdain for the outspoken first baseman. But the more he gets under other teams' and fans' skins, the louder the Cardinals fans will cheer.

A game that otherwise may have been highlighted by Willson and his brother William both mashing home runs has instead sparked plenty of intrigue over what could come next as the Cardinals and Brewers jockey for second place in the division. Expect the umpires to be on high alert and Willson to receive boos aplenty from the stands in American Family Field.