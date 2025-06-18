Cardinals vs. White Sox postponed: Updates and details on reschedule, June 18

Believe it or not, the St. Louis Cardinals are going to have to play another doubleheader this season.

The Cardinals were set to take on the White Sox tonight for the second game of their three-game series, but rain has postponed yet another game for the Cardinals this year, and they'll now have to participate in their sixth doubleheader of the season.

When will the Cardinals and White Sox make up their postponed game?

Wednesday's postponed contest will now be a part of a doubleheader tomorrow in Chicago, with the first game set to begin at 1:10 pm CT and the second game slated to begin 30-45 mins following the conclusion of the first contest.

The Cardinals have been going through a rough stretch of baseball since taking two of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first weekend of June, but bounced back in a big way on Tuesday night with a 12-2 victory over the White Sox in Chicago.

The Cardinals lost seven of their last eight games heading into Tuesday night, but an off day on Monday and a series against the White Sox seems to have helped them rebound for now. Matthew Libeartore put together a nice six-inning performance after he had been struggling as of late, and the offense erupted behind four hits from Brendan Donovan, four runs batted in from Ivan Herrera, and home runs off the bats of Alec Burleson and Victor Scott II.

The Cardinals desperately need to take at least two of three from Chicago during this series, but a sweep would be preferred. Even with their hot stretch of play from the end of April through the month of May, the Cardinals are now starting to lag a bit in the National League Wild Card race and especially in the National League Central race. They will face the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs after this for a seven-game home stand, so a lot can change about their outlook over the next week of baseball.