Cardinals vs. Tigers rain delay: Details, updates on when game will restart

Update: The Cardinals-Tigers game was called after a rain delay. The Tigers will take the game by a score of 11-6.

Well, isn't this just the worst timing? With the St. Louis Cardinals down 11-6 to the Detroit Tigers in the top of the ninth inning, umpires couldn't let the pouring rain last any longer and decided to bring out the tarp and delay the second game of the series.

As the rain continues to fall at Comerica Park in Detroit, we'll keep you up to date on whether or not the Cardinals and Tigers will get to finish today's game or not. For now, it is under a rain delay.

When will the Cardinals-Tigers game start?

The clubs decided to call the game after heavy showers came in during the top of the ninth inning.

The Cardinals drop their first road series of the year and will have to try to avoid a sweep on Sunday Night Baseball. Dustin May, who made his second start in a Cardinals uniform on Saturday, was shelled by the Tigers' pesky lineup for seven earned runs in just 3.1 innings of work. May's ERA now sits at 15.95 on the season.

On the bright side, Jordan Walker had a huge day at the plate, smashing his first career grand slam on his way to a 3-4 day at the plate with five runs batted in. Walker was slated to come up to bat again if the game was able to start again.

It's been a great start to the year for Walker at the plate, as his .960 OPS leads the team currently and his approach at the plate looks so much better than it has in recent years. Walker's defense has also been a highlight in the early season, another area of his game that has needed a ton of work.

The Cardinals' bullpen had a rough day like May, with Justin Bruihl, Matt Svanson, and Chris Roycroft all being tagged for runs. Both Svanson and Roycroft's ERAs now sit above 10.00 on the season, and the Cardinals desperately need them both to figure things out soon or risk being optioned to Memphis.