Cardinals vs. Cubs rain delay, July 4: Details, updates on when game will start

The St. Louis Cardinals rained 17 runs on the Chicago Cubs yesterday, but they'll have to wait to get the bats rolling again as storms roll through the Chicago area on America's 250th birthday.

The Cardinals and Cubs get to play on primetime this Fourth of July, but with rain currently pouring at Wrigley Field, the game has been officially put into a rain delay.

**UPDATE: 7:10 PM CST**

The Cubs have just announced that they expect tonight's game against the Cardinals to begin at 8:05 p.m. CST. If you're currently trying to tune in on Fox and seeing the Braves-Mets matchup, that game will turn over to Cardinals-Cubs once the game gets underway.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Rain Delay, 7/4/26: So when will this game start?

The video board at Wrigley Field has let fans know that the game will be delayed, but there is not an official start time yet for tonight's game. We will update that here when one is made available. The forecast does seem to lighten up here soon, so I wouldn't expect the delay to last very long.

The game is on Fox's national broadcast this evening.

The Cardinals' huge win over the Cubs on Friday put Chicago on the wrong side of history, becoming the first team in MLB history to win a game by 20+ runs and then lose by 10+ runs in consecutive games. Their huge 23-run outburst against the San Diego Padres had baseball buzzing heading into the weekend, but St. Louis quickly quieted the noise against their biggest rival.

The Cubs are the first team in MLB history to win by 20+ and then lose by 10+ in consecutive games



One team has done the opposite, losing by 10+ then winning by 20+:



The Yankees lost by 13 on 06/18/2000 and then won by 21 on 06/19/2000



h/t @EliasSports — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 3, 2026

The Cardinals' big day offensively actually caused the Cubs to make a roster move, signing former Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford to their roster and designating Bryse Wilson for assignment. Woodford struggled with the Cardinals after being drafted by them and has not found success elsewhere since leaving St. Louis.

Tonight's pitching matchup features Kyle Leahy and Shota Imanaga, two starters who have had their ups and downs this year. The Cardinals tagged Imanaga for five runs earlier this season, while Leahy held the Cubs to just one run in that same series.

The Cardinals' offense has been noticeably better on the road this year, so they'll be looking to put up crooked numbers again today. Leahy has been much better as of late on the mound for St. Louis, so they should feel really good going into this matchup

We'll continue to update you on the start time of this game once information is made available.