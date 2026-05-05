Cardinals vs. Brewers Weather May 5: Updates, Cancellation, Full Details

It's always frustrating to have a baseball game delayed or postponed, but it's especially true when the St. Louis Cardinals are on a roll and are facing a division rival. The Cardinals and Brewers game today in St. Louis was just postponed due to really poor weather in St. Louis, with a doubleheader now being scheduled for July 7th to make up for that game.

The Cardinals outclassed the Brewers last night in a 6-3 victory in a game that saw Kyle Leahy produce one of his best outings and Ivan Herrera continue his hot start at the plate. Herrera mashed a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning after the Brewers intentionally walked JJ Wetherholt, and Leahy spun 5.1 innings of one-run baseball to lower his season ERA to 4.93.

The Cardinals improved to 21-14 on the season, which not only defies the expectations set on the club to start the year, but is also surprising considering they are in the midst of a brutal 17 games in 17 day stretch. In all honesty, getting the game postponed today may be in their best interest.

The Cardinals-Brewers game being postponed gives the Cardinals much needed rest

The Cardinals' bullpen has been taxed as of late, and many of their position players could probably use a breather after the first 11 games of this 17-game stretch. They'll play the Brewers again tomorrow, then travel to San Diego for a three-game set over the weekend before their first scheduled off day since April 23rd.

While it would have been fun to keep the good vibes rolling on the field today, a break for their bodies and minds is likely welcomed by the players and coaches. But they will have to pay the "tax" for that decision later in the year.

July 7th will be in the midst of 13 games in 13 days against some of the toughest opponents in the National League, squaring off against the Braves twice, the Cubs, and now five games against the Brewers in a four-day stretch. The Cardinals will have the All-Star break to follow, though, which will be a nice rest for most of the team.