Cardinals sign intriguing starter with strong connection to new front office regime

The St. Louis Cardinals' starting pitching depth is razor thin at the moment, but their recent signing of former Cleveland Guardians starter Zach Plesac should help ease some of those concerns.

The Cardinals announced the signing of Plesac Friday afternoon, who most fans would recognize from his early career success with the Guardians but has struggled to maintain a rotation spot at the big league level in recent years. Before you get upset about the Cardinals signing another starter who has struggled in recent years mid-season, I hate to break it to you, but that's the only way that a player like that is available right now.

Zach Plesac has connections with new Cardinals' front office members and gives them much needed depth

Plesac, now 30, debuted with the Guardians back in 2019 and posted a 3.81 ERA in 21 starts for the club and followed that up with an awesome 2020 season, where his ERA dropped to 2.28 in the eight starts he made in the COVID-shortened season. He looked like he was going to be a member of their rotation for many years.

While 2021 and 2022 weren't flashy by any means, Plesac made 49 starts and one relief appearance, posting a 4.49 ERA and covering 274.1 innings of work for Cleveland. His 4.59 FIP was right in line with his actual numbers, and he maintained most of his success by avoiding walks and allowing soft contact. Sound familiar?

While his makeup is not exciting by any means, as a potential depth starter for the Cardinals the rest of this season, that's a really intriguing find by the front office, who one of their newest members has a strong connection with Plesac.

Rob Cerfolio, who is the Cardinals' new assistant general manager, player development and performance, came over from the Guardians after working with the organization for the last decade, most recently overseeing their player development organizationally. Cerfolio's role has him being pretty hands-on with all levels of the organization, so he would have worked with Plesac throughout his time with the Guardians. Larry Day, the Cardinals' new director of player development, also spent time with Plesac in Cleveland.

Plesac has really struggled in recent years, as the Guardians let go of him after five terrible starts in 2023, and he only made three starts with the Los Angeles Angels in 2024 to the tune of an 8.25 ERA. Plesac signed on with the Long Island Ducks, an Atlantic League Baseball team, back in April and posted a 2.84 ERA while striking out almost eight batters per nine innings.

Plesac's pedigree as a starter and big league experience make him an ideal fit as a depth option for St. Louis right now. While the big league rotation has remained healthy this year, outside of Michael McGreevy in Memphis, there isn't much the Cardinals can turn to if they need innings. Quinn Mathews and Tink Hence have missed significant time due to injuries this year, Tekoah Roby is still in Double-A, and guys like Cooper Hjerpe, Sem Robberse, Brian Holiday, and other pitching prospects are done for the year. While the Cardinals probably don't hope they have to turn to Plesac, he is an option that they can go to if needed and not feel like they are rushing an arm or instantly giving up a game.

This is the second depth signing the Cardinals have made this week, as the club brought in left-handed reliever Tyler Matzek on a minor league deal as well to shore up their bullpen options. Both are expected to report to Memphis and try and work their way into options for the big league club at some point this year.