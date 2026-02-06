Cardinals sign fallen prospect to add finishing touches to 40-man roster

The St. Louis Cardinals finally appear set for the 2026 season. After executing a flurry of trades throughout the offseason and opening a spot on the Cardinals' 40-man roster after dealing Brendan Donovan, new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom has reportedly claimed third baseman Bryan Ramos off of waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.

We have claimed 3B Bryan Ramos off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.



Our 40-man roster is now full. pic.twitter.com/BmaDyNJKg6 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 6, 2026

Ramos' addition will bring the Cardinals roster to 40.

Ramos spent parts of 2024 and 2025 with the Chicago White Sox, where he hit .198 and slugged .577 in 111 at-bats, and he hit only .228 in his last two minor league seasons at the Double-A and Triple-A levels. He is out of minor league options, meaning the Cardinals can't demote him without sending him through waivers and allowing any team to claim him. Because of this, he is likely to be the final addition to the Cardinals' bench unless Bloom decides to sign a free-agent outfielder such as Randal Grichuk and remove someone from the roster. Alternatively, and perhaps more likely with Ramos now in tow, Bloom could swing a trade for an outfielder.

Ramos adds to the Cardinals' choices at third base, where he could compete for playing time with Nolan Gorman, JJ Wetherholt, Thomas Saggese and Jose Fermin. To clear some room at the hot corner, St. Louis could move Saggese to the outfield, an idea that has been tossed around this offseason.

Ramos was once a highly ranked prospect in the White Sox' system, peaking at No. 3 in 2023, but two down years have taken much of the sheen off of his profile. A high chase rate and whiff rate against breaking balls have been the largest culprits in Ramos' descent from grace, and the Cardinals will hope that their revamped staff can help him unlock a better eye at the plate and rediscover his potential.

The rebuilding Cardinals should give Ramos plenty of opportunities to find his stride, just as they will with another descending star in Jordan Walker. Ramos will be only 24 at the start of the season, so there is still a possibility that he rediscovers the swing that placed him near the top of the White Sox' prospect rankings just three years ago. It's a low-risk move for the Cardinals that could reap rewards down the road.