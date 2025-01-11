Cardinals shouldn't neglect trade route in their search for a right-handed bat

Earlier today, John Mozeliak appeared on KMOX and discussed how the Cardinals are struggling to find a taker for Nolan Arenado, and he mentioned that he still hopes to make some additions to the roster for 2025. Specifically, he said that he wanted a right-handed bat and a veteran reliever.

We could go on about which free agents the Cardinals could target to fill that need, but that isn't the only route they should consider. They could even find what they need in a move that is done according to their so-called "reset."

We do still know that contending is on the back burner for this year and that the Cardinals do plan on trading some players away as part of their reset. Trading away Arenado makes the most sense if they want to shed payroll.

But there is a way for them to add a bat in a trade rather than dive into the free agent market.

Cardinals can use trade market in search of right-handed bat

To be clear, this won't be a piece featuring a list of players the Cardinals can target to fill the role. But the talk of a right-handed bat being added brings me back to a story written by Zachary D. Rymer in Bleacher Report on New Year's Eve. In that piece, he discussed the best landing spots for players on the trade market.

Of course, with Arenado, the Red Sox were the logical landing spot, but the proposed return package is what caught my eye. Rymer had Arenado going to Boston along with cash but had Vaughn Grissom as part of the return package.

Grissom was originally intended to be the heir apparent at shortstop when Dansby Swanson left the Braves. That didn't work out, and Grissom was traded to the Red Sox last winter in the Chris Sale deal.

He has struggled since coming up to the big leagues, but he's only 23 years old and is an MLB-ready right-handed bat who can help right away and even be added to the young core of players. He can play some outfield if need be and obviously is a solid utility infielder, something the Cardinals are lacking on their bench.

We know Arenado isn't going to bring back much of a haul if he is traded, but Grissom is an intriguing piece in my opinion.

But let's say for a minute that the Arenado trade doesn't happen, at least for a while. This is where the Cardinals will have to get creative and may look to deal some pitchers.

Late in the year, John Denton, Mark Feinsand and Bryan Hoch discussed the possibility of Ryan Helsley being traded and noted that the Blue Jays were a team that was showing interest. The Blue Jays do have one right-handed bat that just broke into the big leagues, that being infielder Orelvis Martinez.

This is probably unlikely, as the Cardinals seem inclined to keep Helsley for now, which I think is unwise. But there are ways St. Louis can accomplish adding a right-handed bat by going for somebody that can add to their young core.

That should be the priority if contending is secondary this year, but I honestly like this route better than going into the free-agent market. They can use free agency to pursue a reliever.