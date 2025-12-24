Cardinals seeking powerful replacement to fill lineup void

The St. Louis Cardinals continued to subtract from their major league roster as they traded home run leader Willson Contreras to Boston on Sunday. The move marks the second such deal involving a veteran presence, with Chaim Bloom connecting with the Red Sox a month ago in the Sonny Gray trade. These moves have potentially returned long-term pitching options, but the offense that struggled to generate much pop last year remains an issue.

The Cardinals are still searching for a right-handed power bat

Willson Contreras led the Cardinals with 20 homers last season, and his departure is another hit to a lineup that finished 29th in the league in long balls. His spot will be filled by Silver Slugger award winner Alec Burleson, who will swap his outfield glove for a first base mitt on a near-everyday basis. That honor was given to Burleson thanks to his time spent in multiple positions and a career-high .290 batting average. The lefty will now head to first base with and be a different look than the Cardinals are used to. Typically a position for power hitters, Burly has maxed out at 21 homers, but has continued to improve each season.

The lineup figures to be powered by Burleson and catcher Ivan Herrera, assuming both can remain healthy and productive at their new everyday positions. Beyond those two, the power potential lies within the bats of Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker, both massive question marks of their own. Burly's shift over to first creates an opening in left field, which could be filled by Lars Nootbaar if he is able to bounce back from double heel surgery. The Cardinals, though, have been careful to put a timeline on Noot's recovery. The lefty has shown potential but has yet to put together a fully healthy season.

Chaim Bloom spoke to the St. Louis media on Monday to discuss the Contreras deal and where the team currently stands on their progress this offseason. He acknowledged the hit the lineup takes with the trade and continues to look for a right-handed power bat to fill the void.

Bloom says they're still looking for a righty hitter with power, likely for the outfield but with some lanes in the infield. Also an additional starter, which is not "an absolute necessity," but a desire, and leadership in the bullpen. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) December 22, 2025

If Nootbaar is unable to recover before Spring Training, the Cardinals will need a major league-ready outfielder to take the available at-bats. Assuming Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado are traded, JJ Wetherholt will have a spot in the infield but there are no other prospects knocking down the door for the everyday job. The Cardinals promoted Bryan Torres to the 26-man roster, but the lefty is known more for his athleticism rather than raw power at the plate.

St. Louis will look to fill that spot both on the free agent market and in further trades surrounding their veteran bats or reliever JoJo Romero. The Cardinals have saved millions in payroll after dealing Contreras and Gray, so there is money available to be spent, but Bloom may not have the green light to shell out big cash in the first year of the rebuild.