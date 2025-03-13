Cardinals Rumors: Cubs looking to sign former fan favorite starting pitcher

On the same day the St. Louis Cardinals decided to make their first free-agent signing of the entire offseason, the Chicago Cubs are now rumored to be in negotiations with one of their former starting pitchers.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Cubs and free-agent starting pitcher Lance Lynn are in negotiations for a one-year deal to bring the former Cardinals starter to the north side of Chicago. Lynn, who returned to the Cardinals last season after a prolonged absence from the club, has been looking for a new job this offseason and has been open to the idea of joining a bullpen as well.

Lance Lynn's fiery personality would be odd to see on the other side of the Cardinals-Cubs rivalry.

While the Cardinals themselves don't have a need for Lynn on their club, it would be weird to see him suit up for the Cubs. The Cardinals declined their club option on Lynn this offseason in an effort to save money, especially with the number of other options they have for their rotation.

Lynn, 37, spent six seasons away from St. Louis prior to returning to the Cardinals in 2024. Lynn was coming off a rough season with the White Sox and Dodgers, where he posted a 5.73 ERA in 32 starts, but rebounded nicely to the tune of a 3.84 ERA in 23 starts for St. Louis. Lynn lacked the innings that he normally provided clubs last season, throwing just 117.1 innings and routinely being pulled from games early despite his better run-prevention numbers.

Prior to leaving St. Louis, Lynn was a critical part of the Cardinals rotation for five seasons after providing value to the club's bullpen during their World Series run in 2011. Lynn was the model of consistency for St. Louis, and it made him an attractive option for clubs like the Twins, Yankees, Rangers, White Sox, and Dodgers in the years following.

It is unclear what role Lynn would have with Chicago, but my guess is that he would start out in their rotation and also be a candidate for their bullpen if the need emerges. Lynn knows the NL Central well and would provide the Cubs another veteran option to rely on during their attempt to push for the NL Central crown in 2025.