Cardinals reveal Lars Nootbaar's rehab assignment as he nears return to lineup

Lars Nootbaar just took another major step in his journey back to game action for the St. Louis Cardinals, as Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting that the outfielder will begin his rehab assignment this weekend.

The Cardinals want to "recreate" spring training for Nootbaar, so he'll likely start in Low-A Palm Beach, who play at the Cardinals' spring training complex of Roger Dean Stadium. They'll then advance him to higher levels as he prepares to rejoin the Cardinals' everyday lineup.

Lars Nootbaar will begin rehab assignment this weekend, most likely with Low-A Palm Beach before advancing to higher levels as he recreates spring training.



He has been able to take live BP and stand in vs. pitchers in Jupiter as his recovery accelerates into games. #stlcards — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) May 12, 2026

Nootbaar had double heel surgery this offseason to fix some issues that he has been dealing with for years now and believed contributed both to some of his other injuries and his decline in performance on the field. From 2022-2024, Nootbaar posted a .244/.351/.426 slash line, good for a .777 OPS and 118 wRC+ in 1255 plate appearances. While Nootbaar set a career high for games played in 2025, he posted a career worst 96 wRC+, so the hope is that this procedure helps him get back to producing once again.

Lars Nootbaar's bat could be major addition to the Cardinals' lineup

If Nootbaar can return to his pre-2025 production, his 118 wRC+ would be tied with JJ Wetherholt for fourth best on the team. I know many fans have grown frustrated with Nootbaar's injuries and then down year in 2025, but there's no doubt that when he's been healthy, he's been one of the Cardinals' best players.

Nootbaar would slot in perfectly as the Cardinals' number five hitter if he's back to himself, allowing manager Oliver Marmol to bump Nolan Gorman down to the seventh spot and have either Nathan Church or Victor Scott II play center field and bat ninth most days.

The Cardinals' offense has been very productive this year, and adding a bat like Nootbaar to the mix would not only strengthen the heart of their order but also lengthen the entire lineup as they look to continue to put up runs at a high rate.

When exactly Nootbaar will return is still a bit of a mystery, with the earliest date being on Sunday, May 24th, based on his 60-day IL designation. But with Nootbaar's rehab not starting until this weekend, there's a good chance that return may be backed up by a week or two, rather than returning immediately like the Cardinals had hoped he could.