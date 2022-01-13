Cardinals' reset alleviates fear of past mistakes with positional logjams

From 2019-2023, the narrative surrounding players whom the St. Louis Cardinals traded saw ample success with other ball clubs. Whether it be Sandy Alcantara, Zac Gallen, Randy Arozarena, Adolis Garcia, or Lane Thomas, several players reached heights they couldn't with the Cardinals for one reason or another.

At the time, the Cardinals were a team with annual playoff aspirations, and they were willing to trade whoever it took to land a major-league player to contribute to a late-season playoff push. They couldn't afford to let young players figure it out at the major-league level. They also couldn't afford to hold onto prospects who might pan out to be something.

That's all about to change.

The Cardinals' reset period allows them to let young players fail at the highest level of baseball. It allows the organization to audition multiple players at various positions to see who fits best both now and in the future. This period of resetting the system gives opportunities to players who wouldn't have had those chances in the past.

In the past, the Cardinals have dealt from positions of depth such as starting pitching and in the outfield to fill holes in other areas. As a result, Cardinal fans have had to watch former prospects flourish in other cities.

"In the past, we couldn’t keep trying. We’d have to go out and address those needs. Now what we’re saying is we’re going to let (the players) go play and find out if they can make those adjustments. Let’s see if they can do it for us, instead of us giving up on them and now they’re doing it for someone else." John Mozeliak

Now, the Cardinals are looking to hoard their young talent, possibly out of fear. After having so many flops, John Mozeliak is now hesitant to give up on young players without giving them a fair shot in the majors. There's a small window of opportunity, however, where a player has shown he can't benefit his team while still holding his prospect status. Give up on a player early and he ends up being what Sandy Alcantara has become. Hold onto a player for too long and you're left with a middling package, similar to what the Cardinals got for both Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson.

The Cardinals have a surplus of catchers in Ivan Herrera, Pedro Pages, and prospects Jimmy Crooks and Leonardo Bernal. With the move of Willson Contreras to first, that opens up playing time for Herrera and Pages. In the past, the Cardinals would have considered trading one of Herrera, Crooks, or Bernal for a pitcher. Now, with the benefit of time, they can hold onto all four and see who sets himself above the rest.

At both second base and third base (especially if Nolan Arenado is traded), Nolan Gorman will get another chance to prove his worth. Brendan Donovan and Thomas Saggese will see ample playing time at both positions. Even the Cardinals' top 2024 draft pick JJ Wetherholt, a player some pundits peg as an Opening Day player, could make a splash in the infield. Before this reset period, any one of those players could be dangled as trade bait to boost a different spot in the lineup.

Even the outfield is a bit crowded at the moment. Lars Nootbaar, Michael Siani, and Jordan Walker are getting first dibs at the three outfield spots. Alec Burleson, Victor Scott II, and even Brendan Donovan could see plenty of time out there. This freedom of movement wouldn't have been fathomable five years ago.

One benefit of the Cardinals' stated rebuild is that they can finally see which young players are best suited for the team. No longer will they have to give up on prospects early or hold onto them too long. Now, they can find an ideal window to keep or trade them without sacrificing too much.