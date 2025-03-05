Cardinals receive encouraging news regarding Jordan Walker's injury

A freak injury in spring training will claim a sizable chunk of Jordan Walker's season. Walker was visibly shaken up after catching a fly ball in a St. Louis Cardinals game against the Washington Nationals on March 4, and it was later revealed that he had tripped over a sprinkler head that was protruding from the ground.

#STLCards RF Jordan Walker has no structural damage in his left knee and will be shut down for a week to try and let the inflammation above the knee calm down, per manager Oli Marmol. Walker had an MRI on Tuesday night after jamming his knee upon stepping on a sprinkler head. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) March 5, 2025

According to test results, Walker sustained inflammation to his left knee and will miss a week of Spring Training, but it is not expected to keep him out beyond that.

Cardinals' Jordan Walker has inflammation in left knee, no structural damage, says Marmol.



Will miss one week, then ramp up.



“This is good news,” says manager. “Not something that is going to set him aside for months.” https://t.co/Q42777iHca — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) March 5, 2025

It's the second time in as many seasons where a Cardinals outfielder with much to prove has gone down in spring. Dylan Carlson injured his shoulder in an outfield collision near the end of spring training in 2024, forcing him to miss a month of action before being dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline, hitting .198 in 121 at-bats he received in St. Louis. Luckily, Walker's injury appears to be less severe than Carlson's.

Walker is in dire need of a strong season. Although he is only 22 years old, he has reached a pivotal year in his time in St. Louis, as he was expected to serve as the regular right fielder this year despite gasping for air over the Mendoza Line in 2024, hitting .201 and spending much of the year in Triple-A. Walker is excited for 2025 after working with Brant Brown, the Cardinals' new hitting coach, and has tweaked his swing after the instruction that Brown had given him.

If Walker's injury were to flare up again, the Cardinals' outfield will likely comprise Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, and one of Michael Siani and Victor Scott. Donovan was previously expected to serve as a super-utility player, but if Walker misses time, it will likely necessitate Donovan to play in left field more often than not. Alec Burleson could also receive some time in right field after being penciled in a designated hitter and a part-time first baseman, splitting time with Willson Contreras.

A silver lining if Walker's injury were to recur would possibly be an increased role for second baseman Thomas Saggese, who has a chance to serve as a backup for Nolan Gorman and potentially claim the starting role if Gorman's 2024 struggles carry over into 2025.

Success is not front and center for the Cardinals in 2025, but Walker needs a fully healthy and productive season to prove that he can still live up to his prized prospect pedigree. Cardinals fans can relax for now with Walker's injury appearing to be minor.