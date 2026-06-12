Cardinals prospect joins another historic club after jaw-dropping Double-A performance

The St. Louis Cardinals sure seem to have another star coming through their system, as catcher Rainiel Rodriguez just had a historic game that few prospects in recent baseball history have ever been able to accomplish.

On Thursday night, Rodriguez mashed not one, but two big flies for the Cardinals' Double-A affiliate at Springfield, and while that may not seem like a "crazy" thing to do, if you look at players his age (19) who have been able to accomplish that, it is rare company.

🚨TWO HOME RUN GAME RAINIEL RODRIGUEZ🚨 pic.twitter.com/vn3aKXP6I6 — Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 12, 2026

Dating back to 2005, the only hitters younger than Rodriguez who have posted a two-homer game at the Double-A level include Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Chourio, Konnor Griffin, Jesus Made, Leo De Vries, and Sebastian Walcott. The first three names on that list have established themselves as young stars in baseball, Konnor Griffin is well on his way to that title, and Made, De Vries, and Walcott are three of the best prospects in baseball right now.

Dating back to 2005, the only hitters younger than Rainiel Rodriguez with a 2-HR game at Double-A include:



🔵 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

🟡 Fernando Tatis Jr.

⚫️ Konnor Griffin



More on the #STLCards' No. 2 prospect, who is finding his footing in June: https://t.co/5D5PtUES8i pic.twitter.com/zNOCaAUIup — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 12, 2026

Rodriguez, who is just 19 years old, took baseball by storm last year at the plate and began his 2025 campaign at High-A Peoria, where he quickly mashed his way to a promotion to Springfield after posting a 144 wRC+ in 28 games. While it took a little bit for Rodriguez to get adjusted to the Double-A level, he's been on a tear as of late, including four extra-base hits in his last two games.

Rodriguez is seen as one of the best prospects in baseball right now because of his truly elite tools as a hitter and his potential to stick behind the plate long-term. And if you've been following his prospect career, you'll know this isn't the first time that Rodriguez has put himself in historic company.

This isn't the first time Cardinals' Rainiel Rodriguez has put himself in historic prospect company

Last season, at just 18 years old, Rodriguez posted a 162 wRC+ across the three levels he played, a mark that only Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Freddie Freeman, Fernando Tatis Jr., Wander Franco, Giancarlo Stanton, Jackson Chourio, and Samuel Basallo can rival him in. That's truly historic company to find himself in.

Rodriguez put on a show back in spring training when he roped a double down the left field line in his first-ever spring training at-bat with the big league club, and over on the Dealin' the Cards podcast, we broke down with Adam Akbani how special a talent Rodriguez is. He just continues to impress over and over again.

While I'm sure Cardinals fans would love to see his bat get to St. Louis as quickly as possible, St. Louis is going to make sure they position Rodriguez for success long-term. Don't get me wrong, they are already being aggressive with him by having him at Double-A already, but they are going to make sure they do their best to get his bat ready and his defense up to par before unleashing him with the big league club.

At each level, Rodriguez has had to adjust to new challenges, and it wasn't until very recently that Rodriguez began to look like himself again at the plate against Double-A pitching. He's so young, and the Cardinals truly believe in his ability to catch, so they won't rush this.

But, at this rate, I really don't think it is out of the cards that we see a 2027 debut from Rodriguez if he continues on this trajectory. He is a special talent and one that St. Louis would be very, very wise to lock up as soon as possible.