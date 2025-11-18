Cardinals potentially lose Brendan Donovan suitor following first big move of offseason

Brendan Donovan is one of the most highly sought-after players on the trade market right now, with some reports suggesting that more than half the league could attempt to acquire the All-Star second baseman from the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason.

With such a wide field of suitors, losing one or two teams from the fray doesn't figure to seriously impact Chaim Bloom's trade talks. However, when one of those suitors is among the most aggressive teams in the league, it can hurt some modicum of leverage the selling team has.

Unfortunately, it appears that Donovan's market just took such a hit. The Seattle Mariners, following the best finish in franchise history, have re-signed star first baseman Josh Naylor to a five-year contract.

BREAKING: First baseman Josh Naylor and the Seattle Mariners are finalizing a five-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. The first major free agent to sign this winter goes back to Seattle, where he was beloved after joining the Mariners in a deadline trade. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 17, 2025

Mariners likely out of Brendan Donovan market, though Cardinals won't be lacking for trade options

The Mariners, who are in serious need of second base help following the impending loss of Silver Slugger finalist Jorge Polanco, certainly shouldn't be counted out yet, especially when you consider that they're run by trade-maven Jerry Dipoto.

However, if Naylor's contract nears the $20 million annual salary most projected he would get in free agency, Seattle will be dangerously close to its franchise-high payroll of $166 million set in 2025. Adding Donovan's projected $5.4 million salary wouldn't hinder them too much, but considering they'd have to give up cost-controlled young talent in exchange, the finances may not work out in the long run.

If the team feels ready to trust former top prospect Cole Young, they could pay him a pre-arb salary to play the keystone while searching for upgrades elsewhere.

Regardless of whether they bow out of Donovan's market, the Cardinals won't have to work hard to drum up interest. He posted a 119 wRC+ while making his first-ever All-Star Game appearance, hitting .287/.353/.422 overall on the season.

A versatile defender who earned the National League's utility player Gold Glove in 2022, Donovan is a reliably valuable player who has shown flashes of an even higher offensive ceiling in the past (125 wRC+ in the first half in 2025).

Teams like the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals are in need of immense offensive upgrades -- far more so than the Mariners -- and are likely to be more desperate for a leadoff hitter of Donovan's caliber. With two years of team control remaining via arbitration, Donovan will bring a cache of talent back to St. Louis, whether or not Dipoto is bidding on him.