Cardinals pitching development changes on full display with prospect Cade Crossland

From a Division II school to a junior college to Oklahoma University to being a fourth-round draft pick, Cade Crossland's path to professional baseball has been unique in many ways.

Crossland, 22, started his collegiate career at Division-II Ouachita Baptist. He finished his freshman season there with a 7.30 ERA in 37 innings with 46 strikeouts and 30 walks.

Crossland's career then took off as a sophomore while playing for Weatherford Community College in Weatherford, Texas, just 80 miles from his hometown of Rowlett, Texas. While with the Coyotes, Cade threw 68.1 innings with a 2.37 ERA while striking out 100 batters; he allowed only two home runs in 14 appearances.

"I had a big jump to figure out, coming from a Division II school. I really just got in the weight room. It was like a fresh start," said Crossland of his time at Weatherford. "I got my confidence back. It started to shape me into the pitcher I am here today."

Cade said that his pitching coach at Weatherford, paired with a foundation formed by his dad, helped him shape the changeup that he uses so well today.

The six-foot-two southpaw was able to parlay that JUCO season into a junior season at Oklahoma, one that was derailed due to a back injury he suffered in the fall of 2024. "It was kind of a little overuse tweak. Healed up easy, and I've been great since."

That injury sapped some of Crossland's pitching ability, and the best he could muster in his one season at Oklahoma was a 6.32 ERA. He did, however, strike out 84 batters in 68.1 innings, and his final outing was a nine-strikeout outing against Nebraska in the NCAA Regionals.

"Spending that time with that coaching staff, they put it in my head early to see what it takes to be a professional. I thank them for pushing me to be better than what I could have been."

This was enough for the St. Louis Cardinals, as they drafted him in the fourth round and signed him above slot value at $729,500. Baseball America saw Crossland as one of the biggest steals in the draft as well.

St. Louis Cardinals pitching prospect Cade Crossland is showing what he's capable of doing.

Ranked as the club's 23rd-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Cade has played all of the 2026 season in Low-A Palm Beach, and he currently has a 4.34 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 45.2 innings. However, he's flipped a switch in the months of May and June.

Month ERA Opp. BA Strikeouts Innings Pitched April 6.63 .250 25 19 May 3.22 .123 33 22.1 June 0.00 .083 9 4.1

Crossland's latest start on June fourth was stellar, as he went 4.1 innings while striking out nine and allowing just one hit. Clearly, something has changed for Cade after a rough start to the year.

"With our mental coach here and our pitching coach and created a between pitch routine to not let things snowball," said Cade as to why he's been able to flip the switch this year.

Crossland's best pitch is a changeup, one that has a 60-grade on a 20-80-point scale.

"I give all credit to my dad. He didn't let me throw a breaking ball until I got to high school," said Crossland of his best pitch. "I spin it at almost 2,400 RPM, almost as much as my fastball. It causes the batter to not see it, and then it just drops off."

Cade Crossland joined the Cardinals organization in the 2025 draft, and thankfully for both him and the organization, a new player development system headed by Chaim Bloom, Rob Cerfolio, Larry Day, and Matt Pierpont has been in place for a while now. Cade, among many other prospects in the system, has benefited tremendously from this new group.

"I've worked with (Matt) Pierpont plenty since being drafted. I worked with him a lot over the summer. He's really good. I love him; he's a great guy."

Being in Palm Beach, Cade is still three minor league levels away from the majors. That distance isn't stopping him from dreaming big. "I'm just trying to sit back and take it one step at a time. Do as best I can each outing. Obviously, the goal is to make it to the majors. Right now, the next goal is Peoria."

Cade Crossland looks to be a potentially fast-rising prospect for the Cardinals. The southpaw has a superb changeup that he pairs nicely with a plus fastball. If he can work on his secondaries, he's certainly a player to keep an eye on in the Cardinals' system.