In-game experience improvements for fans

As is the case with most other stadiums and organizations, the in-game experience for fans has been enhanced. Stadiums across the country have added specialized areas throughout the stadium, including kids' spaces, various plaza entertainment areas, and specialized suites.

The Phillies upgraded their left field plaza in 2018-2019 with a Wall of Fame, boardwalk-style concessions, and patio seating. They also added a special kid-friendly space that same year with various activities and games for children.

Prior to the 2025 season, the Phillies updated their technology at Citizens Bank Park via wrap-around LED displays throughout the stadium, full-color scoreboards, and sound system upgrades.

The Cardinals have been doing similar upgrades over the past decade as well. They replaced seats in the top level of right field with the Budweiser Terrace in 2018. The previous space was rarely occupied with fans in the seats, and the new Budweiser Terrace has two full-service bars, a live DJ, and pre-game events.

The Cardinals added stadium-wide Wi-Fi recently, along with outfield screens displaying more advanced statistics. Busch Stadium's sound system also got an upgrade this past year. Now, some sections will play music while others will have the radio or television broadcast.

Anuk Karunaratne was hired prior to the 2024 season, and his primary goal has been to enhance the in-game experience at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals launched $5 Friday nights at said Budweiser Terrace. The Cardinals also hosted several post-game concerts this year that featured popular artists such as Cole Swindell and Flo Rida.

Bill DeWitt III understands the need for making a baseball game an experience for fans. No longer is the game enough for many of the sport's young fans.

“This is all part of the process,” DeWitt said. “We want to be in a much more creative and experimental phase of what works and what doesn’t as we look at fan segmentation and attracting younger fans, but also serving our long-term fans too.”

Continuing to enhance the in-game experience for fans will go a long way in bringing back some of the franchise's more transient fans. With Ballpark Village right across the street, fans have plenty of safe entertainment in and around Busch Stadium. These changes must continue if the team wants to see fans return.