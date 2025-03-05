Cardinals Opening Day roster projection with 3 weeks remaining in spring training

Projected lineups

vs. RHP

SS Masyn Winn LF Brendan Donovan 1B Willson Contreras 3B Nolan Arenado CF Lars Nootbaar C Ivan Herrera DH Alec Burleson RF Jordan Walker 2B Nolan Gorman

Yup, I'm sticking with the idea that Lars Nootbaar ends up in center field for the Cardinals to start the year. With this roster construction, Nootbaar will need to still play a lot of left or right field to cover for when Donovan is needed at another position or Walker needs an off day, but when the lineup is at full force, I think they'll have Nootbaar in center.

Thera has already been tidbits from both Mozeliak and Oliver Marmol this spring that indicate they have to decide whether or not to prioritize the future and development with their lineups or do what is best for "today". While I'd argue the best thing for the team right now and going forward is to have Nootbaar in center (until Victor Scott II is ready), I think Marmol would see Siani as the better option today.

This lineup is very similar to the one they rolled out in their first spring training game of the season. The major difference is that with Siani on the bench, Burleson is able to slot in at DH and bump down both Gorman and Walker in the lineup.

I really like the length that this lineup has when Nootbaar is in center field. Obviously Gorman and Walker really need to prove themselves this year, but some pressure is removed from them when they are truly the eighth and ninth hitters in this lineup.

vs. LHP

SS Masyn Winn CF Lars Nootbaar 1B Willson Contreras 3B Nolan Arenado C Ivan Herrera LF Brendan Donovan DH Luken Baker 2B Nolan Gorman RF Jordan Walker

One of the perks of having Baker on the roster is the ability to play him against left-handed pitching, especially with how bad the Cardinals were against lefties last year. This also may be a day where the club sneaks Pedro Pages into lineups and has Herrera DH, but that rotation will have more to do with keeping the duo fresh rather than platooning.

Burleson was awful against left-handed pitching last year, so I do not think he'll be in the lineup against southpaws until he can prove otherwise. Nootbaar slides up in the order in this scenario since he's been great against lefties in his career and Donovan has struggled a fair bit.

Winn is still the lead off man in both lineups, but he'll need to prove he belongs up there as the season goes on. Donovan and Nootbaar are both excellent lead off options, so if Winn struggles at the plate, I would guess he bumps down the bottom of the order and Donovan or Nootbaar lead off.