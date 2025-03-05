Cardinals Opening Day roster projection with 3 weeks remaining in spring training

Utility (2) - Brendan Donovan and Michael Helman

Just missed: Jose Barrero

Maybe John Mozeliak misspoke the other day when he wondered if Donovan could become an All-Star outfielder this year, but assuming he didn't, he seems to think we'll see Donovan in the outfield often again this year, and I tend to agree.

If the Cardinals want to play their young bats often, Donovan needs to play left field frequently. I am sure he will bounce around and see time at second base and third base as well, but left field seems to be the best fit for this roster as things currently stand.

Donovan does not seem fazed by that uncertainty though. When I talked to him on the Dealin' the Cards podcast recently, he said he enjoyed getting to help his team all over the field, and it is part of what has made him such a great player so far in his young career.

If you don't recognize the name Michael Helman, he was acquired by the Cardinals from the Twins prior to spring training for cash considerations, and he provides the club flexibility as an option for both center field and shortstop. I actually think he fits seamlessly into what the Cardinals may want from their 26th roster spot, and here is why.

Masyn Winn is going to play almost every day, so they only see someone to cover shortstop in a handful of games. Michael Siani and Lars Nootbaar can handle center field most days. So Helman's spot on the roster won't be used often, but he provides depth at important positions. This also allows the Cardinals to play their best 12 position players as much as possible without having to worry about working in that 13th man.