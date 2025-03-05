Cardinals Opening Day roster projection with 3 weeks remaining in spring training

Infield (6) - Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado, Masyn Winn, Nolan Gorman, Alec Burleson, and Luken Baker

Just missed: Thomas Saggese and Jose Fermin

The Cardinals position player group is in a really funky spot at the moment. Now that we know Nolan Arenado will be with the team to begin the year, barring some surprise trade, it has created a bit of a roster crunch.

Thomas Saggese is a clear example of this to me. I highly doubt the Cardinals carry him on their Opening Day roster if the rest of their infield remains healthy, as Arenado, Masyn Winn, Nolan Gorman, and Brendan Donovan will likely play almost every day. There just would not be much opportunity to go around, and so I believe they'd start him to Triple-A until a path clears.

If the Cardinals were to change their tune a bit around Gorman, perhaps that could change, but I believe them when they say they want Gorman to have plenty of opportunities this year.

The Cardinals have been playing Burleson at first base and designated hitter only during camp, and all indications seem to be that they do not plan to use him in the outfield this year (if they can avoid that). That also puts Burleson in a difficult spot. If the Cardinals do not play Nootbaar in center field, then Burleson is left without an everyday role.

Luken Baker snuck onto the roster in this version for me as a right-handed option off of the bench and someone who could get occasional starts when a left-handed pitcher is on the mound. With the DH spot and first base being mostly covered, Baker will have to make the most of sporadic opportunities, whether they are off the bench or the rare start.

If you're freaking out about where Brendan Donovan is, please remember the utility spot is coming up! I am positive the Cardinals will be using him in a number of spots again this year.