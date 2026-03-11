Cardinals Opening Day roster prediction with just 2 weeks remaining of camp

Bullpen (7): Riley O'Brien, Matt Svanson, JoJo Romero, Ryan Stanek, Justin Bruihl, George Soriano, and Matt Pushard

The Cardinals could go a number of directions with their bullpen to start the 2026 season, but we all know this group will change frequently as the year goes on.

While there are some fun names that I don't have making my bullpen (more on them later), I do think that has a lot to do with the Cardinals not wanting to cut bait with guys before they really have to. Of the seven players I have making the Cardinals' Opening Day bullpen, only one (Matt Svanson) has options remaining. That means the Cardinals would have to place the others through waivers in order to option them to Memphis, or, in the case of Matt Pushard, offer him back to the Miami Marlins as a Rule 5 selection.

Pushard seems the least likely of my mix to make the roster. He's only appeared in four games so far, and he hasn't done much to sway people in his direction. He does have intriguing stuff though, so I do think the Cardinals are hoping he finishes camp strong and runs with a spot.

Svanson, Riley O'Brien, JoJo Romero, and Ryan Stanek are the clear high-leverage arms right now, with Stanek really catching eyes so far in camp. I host a new podcast with former Cardinals' closer Trevor Rosenthal called "Call to the 'Pen", and Rosenthal mentioned on our last episode that he could tell Stanek is sharp right now from just one outing.

George Soriano, who the Cardinals acquired in a trade for Andre Granillo earlier in camp, has looked sharp as well and is clearly someone the front office is excited to see in camp. Justin Bruihl has not looked good in camp so far, but he'll have a case to be their second lefty out of the bullpen. Packy Naughton is a really strong candidate to replace him, though.

Luis Gastelum, who is currently pitching for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, has a nasty change-up that will propel him to the Cardinals' bullpen at some point this year, though I don't think that will be Opening Day. Gordon Graceffo and Chris Roycroft have looked sharp in camp as well, but considering both arms have options, I think the Cardinals will have them start the year in Memphis and then see what happens.

Just missed: Chris Roycroft, Luis Gastelum, and Packy Naughton