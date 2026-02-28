Cardinals Opening Day roster prediction one week into spring training games

Lineups vs. RHP/LHP pitching

vs. RHP

2B JJ Wetherholt SS Masyn Winn 1B Alec Burleson C Ivan Herrera 3B Nolan Gorman DH Thomas Saggese LF Nathan Church RF Jordan Walker CF Victor Scott II

With Lars Nootbaar likely on the mend to begin 2026, the Cardinals options for the top of their lineup are rather thin, and so I expect JJ Wetherholt to go ahead and earn that prestigous title on Opening Day.

It's a lot of pressure for a guy who has literally never played in a big league game, but he is the kind of player who does not get phased by expectations and pressure. The Cardinals expect a big year from him, and having Winn, Burleson, and Herrera behind him to "protect him" would be nice.

The big surprise of this list is Church starting, who I think could very well carve himself out a significant role early in the year. This would help the Cardinals have an even stronger defense, but they can also rotate Saggese and Fermin in that corner outfield spot as needed.

I do think Herrera will start a good amount of games at catcher to at least begin the year, so doing so against righties allows them to fit another "bat" in their lineup over Pages. But whenever Pages starts against righties, Herrera would DH, and then Saggese, Fermin, or Church can play left field.

vs. LHP

2B JJ Wetherholt SS Masyn Winn 1B Alec Burleson DH Ivan Herrera LF Thomas Saggese 3B Ramon Urias RF Jordan Walker C Pedro Pages CF Victor Scott II

The Cardinals have a lot of ways they can handle their lineup vs. left-handed pitching. I do believe Gorman will get plenty of looks against lefties, but I also see this as a spot where they will try to fit guys like Saggese, Fermin, Pages, and Urias into the lineup.

In general, I very much expect the lineup to be fluid as the year goes on. Outside of Wetherholt, Burleson, Winn, and Herrera, I think everyone's spot is kind of in flux, and while some will have more runway than others, there is plenty of opportunity to win bigger roles.

The order of this lineup can also be shaken up quite a bit. If guys like Walker or Gorman have bounce back seasons, they could end up in the middle of the order. If Church, Saggese, Urias, or Fermin show out, they could grab bigger roles as well. And the return of Nootbaar will certainly change things as well.