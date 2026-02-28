Cardinals Opening Day roster prediction one week into spring training games

Bullpen (8) - Riley O'Brien, Matt Svanson, JoJo Romero, Ryan Stanek, Justin Bruhil, Matt Pushard, George Soriano, and Andre Pallante

Ah, the bullpen. There are honestly so many names that could crack this group come Opening Day, and many more that we can see throughout the year.

From a high-leverage lens, Riley O'Brien, Matt Svanson, and JoJo Romero are the clear front-runners for late-inning spots and save opportunities. If I had to pick who would be the closer, I would go with them selecting O'Brien, but I actually think they'll go with more of a "closer by committee" mentality early in the year. If there's a left-handed heavy lane in the ninth inning, why not throw Romero there? But if not, O'Brien or Svanson would be great.

Ryan Stanek and Justin Bruhil factor into the middle relief core, with both of them filling in late in games when guys are unavailable. Stanek has been a key part of playoff bullpens before and is nice insurance for this very young group of relievers. When it comes to Bruihl, I am less certain of him making the roster, as names like Packy Naughton or Nick Raquet could win that spot.

George Soriano, who the Cardinals acquired for Andre Granillio in a trade at the start of camp, is a sleeper option to get a bigger role as the year goes on with his swing and miss. Matt Pushard, who the Cardinals selected in the Rule 5 draft, needs a strong spring to make the roster.

The last spot in my bullpen goes to Pallante, who I see the Cardinals using as a swing-man and spot starter early in the year, much like Steven Matz last season. I don't see them running a true six-man rotation, but I do expect Pallante to get a few starts early in the year as they look to keep arms healthy.

Just missed: Packy Naughton and Luis Gastelum