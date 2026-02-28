Cardinals Opening Day roster prediction one week into spring training games

Outfield (3) - Jordan Walker, Victor Scott II, and Nathan Church

I promise I'll get to Saggese and Fermin, but for now, I want to look at who I would define as the three primary outfielders on the Opening Day roster. Also, I am projecting Lars Nootbaar to begin the season on the IL as he recovers from double heel surgery, which is why his name is absent.

Jordan Walker, like Nolan Gorman, had a great 2023 campaign but is now facing a make-or-break season out in right field. He also should see plenty of runway to begin the year, but he is also unlikely to have infinite runway this year. Walker has reportedly really taken to coaching this offseason and has made tangible changes to his swing and approach, and if that translates to games, we could see a revitalization of Walker's career.

Victor Scott II was the talk of the offseason for the Cardinals, as they are extremely excited about his work ethic and the room for growth in his game. While he didn't capture a Gold Glove like Winn last year, he was a finalist for the award, and he's clearly one of the top defenders in the game. His speed is undeniable, and if he can figure out how to get on base at a higher clip, he has the potential to steal a ton of bases in 2026.

While Scott has been at the tip of the Cardinals' tongue when it comes to praise, behind the scenes, it is clear they really like Nathan Church as well. Church broke out in a big way at Memphis last year and got a decent amount of time with the big league club in 2026. It seems likely that he'll make the roster, especially with his elite defense, and a strong camp could help him claim more starts early in the season while Nootbaar is on the mend.

Due to the utility options I have the Cardinals carrying on their roster, I do not think non-roster invitee Nelson Velasquez will make the Opening Day roster, although he certainly could factor into their plans at some point. He has big league experience and much-needed power from the right side.

Just missed: Lars Nootbaar (projected IL stint to begin year) and Nelson Velasquez