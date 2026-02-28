Cardinals Opening Day roster prediction one week into spring training games

Infield (5) - Alec Burleson, JJ Wetherholt, Masyn Winn, Nolan Gorman, and Ramon Urias

The starting infield appears to be set in stone, but the recent signing of Ramon Urias has shaken up what the other spots may end up looking like.

Urias, a former Gold Glover who has had a productive big league career, could very easily push Nolan Gorman for playing time at third base, and he'll see playing time at other infield spots as needed. Chaim Bloom recently indicated that his signing allows the Cardinals to position guys like Thomas Saggese and Jose Fermin toward more outfield opportunities, which is why you don't see them listed with the infield group (more on them later).

The Cardinals have all but officially confirmed at this point that JJ Wetherholt will be on their Opening Day roster and starting at second base. My guess is he'll see almost all of his reps there, but he may get to spell Masyn Winn at shortstop from time to time or see some action at third base.

Speaking of Winn, the 2025 Gold Glove award winner returns to be the Cardinals' starting shortstop for the third straight season, this time looking to rebound a bit offensively and truly establish himself as one of the best shortstops in the game. The pairing of Winn and Wetherholt up the middle could be one of the most dynamic in the sport for years to come.

Alec Burleson will get to replace Willson Contreras at first base, and is coming off his own award-winning season at the NL Utility Silver Slugger. Burleson has improved offensively every year of his career so far, and the Cardinals really need him to produce as one of their middle-of-the-order bats this year.

Gorman is set to get his own runway at third base, and while I think his role is fairly safe for the first month or so of 2026, I'm not sure how much patience the club will have with him this time around. Back in 2023, Gorman slugged 27 home runs in just 119 games, but he's been well below league average at the plate ever since. His defense also leaves a lot to be desired at third base currently.

Just missed: Cesar Prieto