Cardinals Opening Day roster prediction as 2026 spring training gets underway

Outfield (4) - Jordan Walker, Victor Scott, Nathan Church, and Nelson Velázquez

If the Cardinals' infield has the most potential to become a stand out unit in 2026, then I would argue that the Cardinals' outfield has the most to prove, and likely the most pressure on them to perform, of any position group they have this year.

Jordan Walker was supposed to be the face of the next era of Cardinals baseball. Following the 2022 season that said farewell to franchise legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, Walker made the Cardinals' Opening Day roster as a 20-year-old and was supposed to be the bridge from the Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt era to whatever came next.

Well, he's certainly a bridge, but he has not established himself as a guy like the Cardinals thought he would. Despite posting a 116 wRC+ in his rookie season, Walker followed that up with a 72 wRC+ in 2024 and 66 wRC+ in 2025, producing like one of the worst hitters in all of baseball and continuing to struggle defensively. The hope is that with a full offseason under his belt, incorporating the changes that this new regime has asked him to make, Walker can at least become an above-average ballplayer or even regain his status as a rising talent in the sport.

Victor Scott II was similarly rushed into big league action after never playing at the Triple-A level, and while he really struggled in 2024 because of that, 2025 saw him take a step forward offensively and establish himself as a top-three defensive center fielder in the sport. The Cardinals have spoken very highly of Scott this offseason and are expecting big things from him in 2026, so the pressure is on the 25-year-old to perform (happy birthday, VS2!).

Lars Nootbaar did not make this Opening Day lineup projection, purely because as things currently stand, I am betting against him being ready to play by then. He had double heel surgery this offseason, and there still hasn't been a clear timetable given for when he'll return. I expect him back in late April or sometime in May, and this is also a huge year for him.

Nathan Church debuted last year and figures to be that fourth outfielder type who plays center field when Scott is off and can be a late-game defensive substitute given his elite skills out there. Nelson Velazquez is a new addition to the organization this offseason and provides right-handed power from the outfield, having played with both the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals at the Major League level. Unless the Cardinals sign a veteran right-handed bat, Velazquez will be competing with Ramos and Jose Fermin for platoon opportunities with the big league club.

Just missed: Lars Nootbaar (IL) and Bryan Torres