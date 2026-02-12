Cardinals Opening Day roster prediction as 2026 spring training gets underway

Baseball is back!

St. Louis Cardinals fans just endured one of the most unique offseasons that the club has had in decades: a true rebuild. As Chaim Bloom deconstructed the Cardinals' roster and accumulated more young players, prospects, and draft picks, the club looks very different than the one we saw even just last season.

Out are the likes of Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado, and Miles Mikolas, and in are a variety of young arms and bats, many of whom won't be making an impact in the near future. Even so, there still are some new names, whether they were acquired via trade or free agency, that have joined the mix that Cardinals fans will get to meet this spring.

This year, more than any other, it is difficult to predict how certain position groups will shape out in camp, but with spring training getting underway, here is my first prediction for the Cardinals' 2026 Opening Day roster.

Catcher (3) - Ivan Herrera, Pedro Pages, and Jimmy Crooks

Right off the bat, the Cardinals have some interesting decisions to make in camp that will be dictated by a number of factors.

The biggest decision centers around how much Ivan Herrera will be catching in 2026. The organization made it clear this offseason that they'd still like to see what he can do behind the plate, but with other names they can lean on and uncertainty at other positions, it's no sure thing that he wins that job or even plays there much at all.

The scenarios range from Herrera as their primary catcher in 2026, a playing time split with other internal options, or Herrera could be cast back into the DH role or see more time in the outfield and first base.

For now, I am going to predict that Herrera is firmly in the catching mix, but that both Pedro Pages and Jimmy Crooks will have significant roles as well, at least to begin the season. Herrera will catch some, DH a lot, and possibly play some outfield or first base depending on what the Cardinals need, but I do not envision him catching more than 90 games.

The Cardinals are big fans of Pages' ability to call games and manage a pitching staff, so he'll be on the Opening Day roster and play often to start the year. But if Crooks catches eyes early, I could see Pages' role being reduced or eventually even traded. The same could happen to Crooks if Pages impresses as well. Or the duo could even push Herrera off the position. So many possibilities!

Yohel Pozo is a helpful depth option this year, but I do not see him having a major role this year, barring injuries.

Just missed: Yohel Pozo