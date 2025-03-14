Cardinals Opening Day roster prediction after new signing and latest roster moves

Projected lineups

vs. RHP

SS Masyn Winn LF Lars Nootbaar 1B Willson Contreras 3B Nolan Arenado 2B Brendan Donovan C Ivan Herrera DH Nolan Gorman RF Jordan Walker CF Victor Scott II

There has been a lot of debate lately about whether or not Masyn Winn should be the Cardinals' lead-off hitter. If you asked me what their best lineup is, I'd say it is one with Donovan leading off and either Nootbaar or Contreras batting second and the other batting third, but I think the Cardinals will let Winn lead off to begin the year.

Long-term, the Cardinals want Winn to rise as a true lead-off hitter and someone who they can confidently hit at the top of their order. Right now, he's not that player, or at least I should say he's not as good as Donovan or Nootbaar are in that role. But still, I do think this is the direction the Cardinals will go in.

When St. Louis has put out their strongest lineups in camp, Donovan tends to be hitting around the fifth spot, and Herrera makes a lot of sense to follow him and help break up the righty/lefty/righty dynamic in the lineup. Walker and Gorman are toward the bottom of the order for now, but I am sure the club wants to see them bounce back and rise up that batting order this year.

With Scott in center field here, Burleson gets squeezed from the lineup.

vs. LHP

SS Masyn Winn CF Lars Nootbaar 1B Willson Contreras 3B Nolan Arenado C Ivan Herrera DH Luken Baker LF Brendan Donovan RF Jordan Walker 2B Nolan Gorman

The Cardinals really struggled against left-handed pitching last year, so I really do see them starting Luken Baker in these spots to maximize their lineup.

There are question marks regarding how good Baker can be against righties at the big league level, but no one really questions his ability to mash left-handed pitching. When Baker is on the bench, he is a prime candidate to come in late in games against a southpaw, but I also think he is on track to start against lefties as well.

To make that happen, I have Nootbaar playing center field these days, which helps lengthen the Cardinals lineup. They could move Donovan to second base and have Gorman sit against southpaws, but my guess is that early in the year, they'll want to see both his offense against lefties and defense at second base when they can.