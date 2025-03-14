Cardinals Opening Day roster prediction after new signing and latest roster moves

Utility (2) - Brendan Donovan, Jose Barrero

Just missed: Michael Helman

Another change to the list!

Jose Barrero was signed to a minor league contract prior to spring training and once was a top prospect with the Cincinnati Reds. A very toolsy player, the Cardinals have liked what they've seen from Barrero so far in camp, and I believe he's done enough to pass both Michael Helman and Jose Fermin on the depth chart.

If the Cardinals keep both Burleson and Baker on their Opening Day roster, they'll need a utility player who can fill in at shortstop, center field, and other positions along the way. Both Barrero and Helman provide that, but Barrero has shown far more to this point when compared to Helman.

I don't envision this second utility player spot having a huge role on the roster, but being able to spell Masyn Winn and sometimes center field will be helpful. Also, Barrero's versatility, alongside Brendan Donovan's would allow the Cardinals to be creative with how they deploy Luken Baker or Alec Burleson off of the bench in big spots. They may pinch hit for a player, but Barrero can come in and fill in defensively in the later innings.

Donovan looks primed to bounce all over the field again this year. He'll likely see significant time at second base and left field, but could be called upon at third base, right field, and perhaps shortstop or first base in a pinch. It's a very useful tool for this Cardinals club, especially as they look to get creative in providing opportunities for their young bats.

There's a chance Helman makes the roster over Barrero though, as having Barrero on the roster means the Cardinals would have to make a move with their 40-man roster. My guess is they'd DFA Jose Fermin, as having Helman stick around with that shortstop/center field versatility makes a lot of sense.