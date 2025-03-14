Cardinals Opening Day roster prediction after new signing and latest roster moves

Outfield (3) - Lars Nootbaar, Victor Scott II, Jordan Walker

Just missed: Matt Koperniak and Michael Siani

For quite some time now, I've been advocating for the Cardinals to start Lars Nootbaar in center field over Michael Siani and Victor Scott II, but knowing that Siani would likely be the starter. As things stand today, I'm still advocating for Nootbaar, but I believe Scott will get the nod over Siani two weeks from now.

It's due to a combination of factors. Scott is the guy long-term they are hoping can run with that position, and he's having a strong camp this year. Siani may have impressed the Cardinals with his glove in 2024, but he's recorded just one hit in 30 at-bats for St. Louis so far in camp. I don't take much stock in spring training stats, but when the numbers are that bad and you already know the player isn't a good hitter, it tells a story. You can't convince me Siani, who's batting .033 in camp, should start for the Cardinals, or even be on the roster.

Lars Nootbaar will play some center field in this scenario but will play most of his games in left field. Jordan Walker, as long as he is healthy, should be the primary right fielder as well. I feel bad for Matt Koperniak, who looks deserving of a roster spot, but I just do not see how the Cardinals can fit him in their order each day. Koperniak is another left-handed bat who profiles as a corner outfielder and can kind of play center field, and I just don't see how he makes the roster unless Walker starts on the IL or the Cardinals send down both Siani and Scott.

Watching the status of Walker will be important over the coming days. The Cardinals seemed to believe he'd be back quickly when they initially got his results, but the injury is now lingering on a bit longer than I would have hoped for. As the days drag on, the Cardinals will also have to weigh whether or not Walker needs some game time to ramp back up, so this mix could change soon if he doesn't get on the field soon.