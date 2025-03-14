Cardinals Opening Day roster prediction after new signing and latest roster moves

Infield (6) - Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado, Masyn Winn, Nolan Gorman, Alec Burleson, Luken Baker

The only other group that remains unchanged on this updated Opening Day roster prediction is the group of infielders I expect the Cardinals to bring to camp. Remember, I did add a "utility player" category, so Brendan Donovan and another infield option will appear later on this list.

Ever since Nolan Arenado's fate was sealed as a member of the Cardinals to open up the season, Thomas Saggese has been a clear candidate to end up back in Triple-A when the season begins. This has been reinforced to me by their unwillingness thus far to play him at shortstop, a position Saggese would be in line to cover if he were to make the roster. Instead, Saggese will get everyday at-bats in Memphis until a role opens up in St. Louis.

Nolan Gorman has really struggled so far in spring training, and as Opening Day draws near, that becomes more concerning. He is using a reworked swing, so it is not surprising to see him struggling with timing thus far, but fans are not going to have a ton of patience for him striking out a ton again in 2025. The Cardinals are going to start him a lot to begin 2025, but if things don't turn around for him, they may change their tune on the idea of giving him 600+ at-bats.

Alec Burleson is the player getting squeezed from the lineup right now due to Nolan Arenado's presence, but he has done little in camp so far to push the conversation on Gorman. Slashing .200/.286/.333 so far, Burleson will have to snatch a lineup job from Gorman if he is going to have consistent playing time soon, barring injuries.

Luken Baker has mashed the ball all camp, slugging three home runs with a 1.064 OPS in his 25 at-bats. Baker will fill a key role on the Cardinals' bench as a right-handed bat late in games when they have a matchup vs. left-handed pitching. There may even be a chance that he gets more starts than Burleson does if he keeps things up.

Having Willson Contreras as a first baseman should be a boost to this lineup. He has been one of the best bats in baseball since coming over the the Cardinals, so getting his bat in the lineup every day is important. The Cardinals will be hoping for a rebound season from Nolan Arenado and Masyn Winn avoiding the sophmore slump.

Just missed: Thomas Saggese and Jose Fermin