Cardinals offense collecting hits at a historic rate to start the 2025 season

If you had the unfortunate obligation of watching the St. Louis Cardinals offense throughout the 2024 season, you may have accumulated more gray hairs or aged a few years in the process.

If you've been tuning into their unit through the first two series of the 2025 season though, up and down the order, the club can't stop hitting.

Through their first six games of 2025, the Cardinals offense ranks first in on-base percentage and third in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base plus slugging, and weighted runs created plus, as well as fourth-best in baseball at pushing runs across the plate.

It's hard not to love what we have seen so far from this offense that entered the year with a lot of question marks, but this historical data point puts into perspective just how impressive they have been so far.

The Cardinals offense is the first team since 2015 to have 10+ hits in each of their first six games.

Good find by Brandon Kiley of 101 ESPN, as he shared that the Cardinals offense is the first club since 2015 to record double-digit hits in each of their first six games to begin a season.

The #STLCards have produced at least 10 hits in all 6 games to begin the season.



They are the first team to begin the season with at least 6-straight games of double-digit hits since 2015 (Rockies & Tigers), per @baseball_ref. — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) April 2, 2025

It has been a decade since we saw this kind of hit production from an offense in baseball. What I actually find most impressive about that stat is that it's a sign of consistency so far. Rather than racking up 17 hits in one game and three in the next, the Cardinals' offense has recorded 10, 10, 10, 11, 11, and 12 in six consecutive games, on top of the 14 walks they have drawn as a unit over that stretch as well.

Brant Brown seems to be a key cog in this equation so far, as he's worked closely with each hitter individually to maximize their production, as well as created a team-wide philosophy and buy-in regarding their attack plan as a unit. Not only are we seeing incredible individual performances from hitters like Lars Nootbaar and Ivan Herrera, but we are seeing each man in the order understand the situation and play team baseball with their at-bats.

It took until that sixth game for Masyn Winn and Willson Contreras to join the hit parade, but it's just a testament to this team-wide approach that the club was able to pick them both up while they were lost offensively. It's difficult to keep pouring on runs when someone in the lineup is struggling, and it's even more difficult when that player is literally a zero in their spot. That "automatic" out is difficult to navigate, but this club has done it well so far.

It is far too early to tell how good (or how bad) the Cardinals offense will be in 2025, but it is okay for us to be encouraged by what we have seen so far out of this unit. At the very least, what the beginning of the season has reiterated for fans is that this lineup does have the talent and potential to be a strong unit. Many of us thought that going into 2024, but they fell flat on their face. This year, things have started out strong, but we need a lot more baseball to be played before we can truly declare them a strong unit in 2025.