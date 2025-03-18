Cardinals News: Top prospect gets recognition, Opening Day starter, reliever optioned

It's been a busy week for the St. Louis Cardinals as they inch closer and closer to opening day. Roster cuts have been happening throughout the weekend, and exciting announcements have been coming down the pipeline. Here's a quick breakdown of some of the most noteworthy aspects from the last few days for the Cardinals.

Top prospect Quinn Mathews is named to the All-Spring Breakout Second Team.

The last 12 months have been excellent for top prospect Quinn Mathews for the Cardinals. The organization's #2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline started for the Cardinals in the Spring Breakout Game last week. In his start, Mathews threw three innings, gave up one hit, and struck out three batters.

Congratulations to LHP Quinn Mathews on being named to the All-Spring Breakout Second Team.



3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 SO pic.twitter.com/rnoGWENP9b — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) March 18, 2025

His efforts were good enough to be named to the All-Spring Breakout Second Team.

This comes on the heels of one of the best seasons for a minor-league pitcher in Cardinals history. Mathews threw 143.1 innings with a 2.76 ERA and 202 strikeouts. He pitched at every level in the minor-league system last year, and he's knocking on the door of the majors. A debut is likely for the 24-year-old southpaw in 2025.

Sonny Gray will be the Opening Day starter for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sonny Gray's introduction to St. Louis was delayed last year due to injury. In his stead, veteran Lance Lynn was given the pill for the club's Opening Day start against the Miami Marlins while Miles Mikolas pitched the first game of the year against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In his second year with the Cardinals, Sonny Gray will get the nod to pitch Opening Day for the Cardinals in 2025. Gray, 35, finished 2024 with a 13-9 record, a 3.84 ERA, and 203 strikeouts in 166.1 innings. The long ball bit him last year, but his 1.09 WHIP, 3.12 FIP, and 30.3% K rate were encouraging figures.

Gray's spring has been rough to say the least. He has thrown 9.2 innings with a 13.97 ERA. Home runs have continued to be an issue for Gray, as he's allowed six of them in only three outings. Gray did not express concern regarding his spring stats, saying, "I’ve literally experienced it all and ultimately it does not matter — it doesn’t matter. Do what you can do, get your stuff done and get out of here.”

The Cardinals will face off against the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day this year. First pitch is scheduled for 3:15 P.M. CDT on Thursday, March 27th.

Reliever Nick Anderson has been re-assigned to minor-league camp.

One of the few moves the St. Louis Cardinals made this offseason included signing veteran reliever Nick Anderson to a minor-league deal. Anderson, 34, had some of his best years with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019 and 2020, and the Cardinals were hoping he could tap into that success this year and be a force at the back of the bullpen.

That hasn't been the case thus far in spring.

Anderson has made six appearances and thrown 5.1 innings so far. He has allowed eight runs, given up three home runs, and struck out six batters for an ERA of 13.50. Anderson's leash was short to start camp, and his re-assignment proves that.

According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, Anderson has an upward mobility clause in his contract. This means that another club could add him to their 40-man roster prior to Opening Day. This would relinquish the Cardinals' control of the veteran righty.