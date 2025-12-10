Cardinals News: Old friend seeking coaching job; the latest on Yadier Molina's role

The Winter Meetings are bubbling over with moves, but players aren't the only pieces finding new homes this offseason. As the St. Louis Cardinals beef up their coaching staff in preparation for a rebuild, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reported that the Cardinals are planning to speak with a familiar face about a potential position with the club.

Matt Adams is looking for a new coaching job.

Among the folks here networking around coaching jobs: Matt Adams, who was a bench coach in the Nationals system last year. He’s meeting with a bunch of interested teams this week, including the Cardinals. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) December 9, 2025

Adams, a first baseman for the Cardinals from 2012 through the first half of 2017 and then returning for a part of 2018, enjoyed a respectable career with St. Louis, holding a .266 average with 59 home runs during his tenure. In 2014, Adams delivered the signature moment of his career, swatting a game-deciding home run in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In September of 2024, he signed a one-day contract to retire as a Cardinal, and the Cardinals held a ceremony before a game to celebrate his magical moment and his contributions to the team.

Adams' latest job was serving as a bench coach for the El Paso Chihuahuas, the San Diego Padres' Triple-A affiliate, in 2025. Given the send-off he received in St. Louis and his memorable time with the Cardinals, it would be easy to see Adams desiring to return to the club where it all began, whether that's in a major league or minor league position.

Future Hall of Fame catcher Yadier Molina and the team are continuing to discuss a potential spot for him in 2026.

#Cardinals continue to talk with Yadier Molina about having a role with club in upcoming year. That could include some time in uniform as a coach, some cameos in the dugout like this past season.



All sides remain interested in building on those brief visits, Marmol's invitation. pic.twitter.com/CjG32NPqvo — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) December 9, 2025

After a role as a special assistant for the Cardinals in 2024 fell through, Molina returned to the Cardinals dugout for a few games last season to provide guidance to the team's catchers. He could find himself with more opportunities next season, as Derrick Goold of STLToday mentioned that the Cardinals and Molina have mutual interest of him returning in a larger role for 2026.

Molina has expressed a desire to manage a major league team in 2027 after getting his feet wet at the helm of teams in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. Cardinals fans have understandably been aghast at the idea of Molina piloting another club in the big leagues, but a return to St. Louis for at least one year would delay some of the misery in what appear to be dark days ahead for the team.

Molina's longtime battery mate Adam Wainwright could also be in tow. According to Goold, the team has invited him to spring training to work as a guest instructor, presumably with pitchers, although Wainwright has not yet confirmed that he will show up. A public reunion of Wainwright and Molina would be a welcome sight for jaded fans, and hopefully they will serve as valuable assets for the players in spring training as a long, likely painful season ramps up.