Cardinals News: New hires, Ryan Helsley suitors, Nolan Arenado market heating up

The St. Louis Cardinals continue to be active in overhauling their player development staff this offseason, hiring four new coordinators for their minor league system.

In a press release that went out today, the Cardinals announced the following hires:



Ryan Barba – Minor League Field Coordinator

Jose Leger – Assistant Minor League Field Coordinator / Baserunning Coordinator

Austin Meine – Minor League Pitching Coordinator

Ethan Goforth – Minor League Catching Coordinator

These hires come as a continuation of an effort led by Chaim Bloom, who is overseeing an overhaul of the Cardinals' player development system before taking over as president of baseball operations next year, and Rob Cerfolio, the new Cardinals' assistant general manager of player development and performance.

Barba was most served on the San Diego Padres coaching staff as Major League Field Coordinator in 2024. Prior to that, Barba spend nine seasons with the Los Angeles Angels organization, serving in a number of roles ranging from managing and being a hitting coach at the minor league levels as well as a field assistant coordinator.

Leger was the Cardinals' Double-A Springfield Cardinals' manager for the last four seasons and led the club to a franchise record 79-59 record in 2025. He's been with the Cardinals for seven years now, serving as the Latin American Field & Development Coordinator prior to managing at Springfield.

Meine is originally from St. Louis and comes to the organization after serving as a pitching coach in the Baltimore Orioles minor league system over the last few seasons. Meine played college baseball for Lindenwood University and St. Louis Community College.

Goforth has experience as both a player and a coach in the Pittsburgh Pirates minor league system and was drafted by them in the 25th round back in 2019.

While these hires may not be groundbreaking for your experience watching the club in 2025, they do represent vital changes coming to an organization that grew stale and fell behind the times in recent years.

Cardinals News: Ryan Helsley suitors, Nolan Arenado market heating up

While the Cardinals intend to hold onto Ryan Helsley this offseason, there are at least two suitors who have expressed interest in acquiring the All-Star closer - the Arizona Diamondbacks and Toronto Blue Jays.

It's not surprising to see Toronto express interest in Helsley, as they had discussions to acquire him back in the 2022 offseason when the Cardinals were in the trade market for a catcher.

The Diamondbacks' interest is real as well, and according to a radio talk show host from the Phoenix area, the Cardinals have shot down their aggressive attempt at acquiring Helsley.

I believe the Dbacks tried to pry him loose but from what I heard St. Louis is not trading him. https://t.co/zIE2gjfoJn — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) December 22, 2024

We'll see if the Cardinals end up parting ways with Helsley if a great offer comes their way, but as of now, they seem content holding onto their closer.

We do know that it is only a matter of time before Nolan Arenado is moved in a trade though, and with multiple dominos falling on the first base market in recent days, his potential suitors are becoming a lot clearer.

Once Alex Bregman signs, an Arenado trade could soon follow. While the Houston Astros appear to have bowed out of that mix, each of the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and New York Mets appear to have interest in Bregman, and even the Philadelphia Phillies have been a rumored suitor. All four of those teams are potential pivot destinations for Arenado as well, so once Bregman lands, things should heat up.

The main reason his market is taking time to develop though is because of Arenado's desire to see where he could land. He's already blocked a trade to Houston, citing a desire to see what his other options would be before making a decision. The Yankees have already made an offer to the Cardinals that St. Louis declined, so we know teams are trying to acquire Arenado.

Two teams that Arenado has eyes for that don't seem like clear fits right now are the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. My guess is Arenado would like to see if they become suitors before making a decision on one of those East Coast teams.