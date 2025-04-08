Cardinals' new catcher arrives with an inspiring background

The St. Louis Cardinals possess plenty of catching depth in the minor leagues. From Jimmy Crooks to Leonardo Bernal to Rainiel Rodriguez, the team appears to be set behind the plate for many years to come. But after Ivan Herrera suffered a bone bruise in his left foot, the Cardinals promoted a much less heralded catcher to take his place in the person of Yohel Pozo. Although Pozo may lack the prospect pedigree of many other catchers in the Cardinals farm system, he holds one of the most riveting backgrounds of any player on the team.

The Texas Rangers signed Pozo out of Venezuela in 2013 for $100,000. After spending two seasons in the Dominican Summer League and following a suspension for a hazing incident in the Dominican Republic, Pozo hit well in 2016 and 2017, but he tailed off the following years. That led the Rangers to pass on adding him to their Alternate Training site in 2020 following the cancellation of the minor league season.

Pozo and his wife, Paola, had their first child, Paul, in March of 2020, and Pozo's minor league deal with the Rangers expired soon afterward, making him a free agent. It was an inopportune time for Pozo to become unemployed, as Paul was exhibiting poor balance and eventually suffered a pediatric stroke.

Because of all the bills piling up, the Pozos were forced to move out of their apartment and into their car. Yohel worked as a delivery driver in an attempt to scrounge together livable funding. In November, the San Diego Padres signed him to a minor league contract, and the Rangers grabbed him back in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft.

Shortly after the Rangers reacquired him, Pozo called several managers and coaches in the organization to see if they were willing to help with his dire situation. The Rangers sent Pozo money to cover Paul's multitude of appointments, and they provided him a place to live in Arizona before their Cactus League games there began for spring training.

Pozo ultimately played 21 games with the Rangers in 2021, hitting .284 with a .690 OPS. The Rangers released him after 2022, and he latched on with the Oakland Athletics and, later, the Atlanta Braves. The Cardinals signed him prior to the 2025 season, and he is set to make his first appearance in the major leagues in nearly four seasons. With Herrera set to miss at least four weeks, expect Pozo to receive sporadic plate appearances as a backup to Pedro Pages.

Fans too often forget the human side of baseball, and though Pozo may not be a pivotal cog for the Cardinals in 2025, his resolve and resilience in the face of extreme adversity should endear him to Cardinal Nation.