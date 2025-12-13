Cardinals must target these top Mets prospects in Willson Contreras trade

Willson Contreras' trade market appears to be moving quickly, with the Boston Red Sox reportedly trying to double-dip on St. Louis Cardinals veterans after acquiring Sonny Gray earlier in the offseason.

However, they aren't the only team in on the first baseman. With Pete Alonso off the board and Munetaka Murakami's posting window coming to a close (thereby forcing a decision from the 25-year-old Japanese star), the free-agent market at the cold corner is starting to look a little barren.

That's thrust Contreras into the limelight, as teams eye his elite bat and surprisingly effective glove (he was worth six Outs Above Average in 2025). With two years and $36.5 million remaining on his contract, plenty of big-market teams should be jumping at the chance to acquire his bat, which produced a 124 wRC+ last season.

The New York Mets, who just lost Alonso to the Baltimore Orioles, stand to reason as an obvious suitor. They have the money, need, and prospect talent to pull off a trade with the Cardinals. And, wouldn't you know it, they've begun expressing some interest in Contreras following the Winter Meetings.

Though Top-100 mainstays like Nolan McLean and Jett Williams are almost certainly off the table, there's enough depth in the Mets' farm system to make a deal work between both sides.

Willson Contreras likely wouldn't get the Cardinals one of Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat, or Jonah Tong if he were traded to the Mets, says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/fY90rUWxzQ — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 12, 2025

3 Mets prospects Cardinals must demand in a Willson Contreras trade

Will Watson

This is probably the best pitcher the Cardinals would be able to get from the Mets' system — New York also has huge pitching needs, and they're in a window of contention, not rebuilding — but Watson shouldn't be overlooked as "the next-best guy after Brandon Sproat."

Watson, 23, was a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft, part of the same class that recent trade acquisition Brandon Clarke is from.

The right-hander reached Double-A in his first full professional season in 2025, pitching 121 1/3 inning across three levels. He recorded a 2.60 ERA and 3.53 FIP, as well as a sterling 28.5% strikeout rate. He's got three plus pitches already (his fastball, slider, and changeup), and clearly has the frame and arsenal to handle a starter's workload.

If St. Louis can help him clean up his control issues (11.6% walk rate this year), there's a lot to like in his profile.

Elian Peña

The Cardinals and Mets already hooked up on a trade that featured a young sensation at the trade deadline, when Ryan Helsley was sent to the Big Apple for a package headlined by top prospect Jesus Baez.

Peña is a ways away from the same kind of hype, but the 18-year-old shortstop blitzed the Dominican Summer League this year to the tune of a .292/.421/.528 (146 wRC+) batting line in just 55 games. He could be a quick riser, particularly if his glove sticks in the middle infield.

After receiving a $5 million signing bonus in international free agency (the second-largest of his cycle, behind only Roki Sasaki), the Mets may not want to part with so much upside. But given that he's so far away from the big leagues, they could feel pressured by their expensive roster and closing window of contention.

It'd be a huge dart throw, but the Cardinals should jump at the chance to add Peña if he's on the table.

Ryan Clifford

If the Cardinals want major-league ready talent in return for Contreras, Clifford could be their guy. The 22-year-old reached Triple-A this past season, and he hit 29 home runs overall for the Mets between Double-A and the highest level of the minor leagues.

He's got prodigious raw power and posted a 137 wRC+ and 14.7% walk rate in 2025. As far as offensive upside goes, Clifford has it in spades.

Yes, he's a bit of a three-true-outcomes guy — he struck out in more than a quarter of his plate appearances — but his ability to hit home homers and play both first base and the outfield corners could appeal to a Cardinals team that stands to lose both Contreras and Nolan Arenado this winter.