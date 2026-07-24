Cardinals News: Ramon Urias progresses, Yohel Pozo moves on, Memphis bullpen depth

The St. Louis Cardinals have lost any momentum they had coming out of the All-Star break and have a stretch of NL Central opponents incoming. After back-to-back series losses riddled with epic collapses, the Cardinals were embarrassed in their return to Busch Stadium before hosting the Reds and Cubs. Even with a lineup change, the offense stumbled and there does not appear to be much help coming from the minor leagues.

With the big league struggles, the focus has been on the Cardinals strong minor league system and while prospects like Joshua Baez and Quinn Mathews have been grabbing the headlines, Memphis underwent some changes that may have some slight impact on the 26-man roster in the future.

Ramon Urias makes his return to baseball activities

As the Cardinals run through Jose Fermin and Blaze Jordan at the hot corner in the majors, offseason depth signing Ramon Urias may soon be entering the fold. Urias, 32, hit the shelf on May 5 and had his rehab stalled since early June. Finally returning to strength, Urias will test his elbow in Triple-A Memphis where he will begin a rehab assignment this weekend. With the trade deadline approaching, there may not be enough time for the versatile infielder to catch on with a contender and any return to St. Louis would be to help his next contract.

Ramón Urías (remember him?) is off to Memphis to begin a rehab assignment. Should be in their lineup on Saturday. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 23, 2026

St. Louis organization favorite Yohel Pozo claimed by Orioles

Amidst the necessary roster shuffling for short-term bullpen depth was the removal of Yohel Pozo from the 40-man roster. Scott Blewett was added to the roster after triggering his opt-out clause and Pozo was the odd man out as the catcher furthest down the organization's totem pole. The Cardinals had hope he would pass through waivers unclaimed and return to Memphis, but an injury to the Orioles catching tandem created a poorly timed need for St. Louis. Baltimore scooped up Pozo and will now report to their Triple-A affiliate with the hopes of contributing at the big league level again this season.

The Orioles have claimed Yohel Pozo off waivers from the Cardinals. Thank you for the memories, Yohel! pic.twitter.com/UVl9yvFZ5G — Dealin' the Cards (@DealinTheCards) July 23, 2026

Scott Blewett and Ian Bedell released from Memphis

The aforementioned Blewett bids the Cardinals organization farewell after providing one day's worth of bullpen support. Added to the roster when JoJo Romero went down, Blewett worked two scoreless innings of relief, striking out two and walking two more before being DFA'd shortly after. Because he used his opt-out clause for leverage earlier in the week, there may be suitors waiting for Blewett to clear waivers unless there is enough interest to create trade talks. Chaim Bloom could receive cash or a player to be named later rather than losing Blewett outright on waivers.

Finally, 2020 Missouri State draftee Ian Bedell has been granted his release from the organization as he continues to work his way back from injury. The righty has pitched in Memphis in each of the past three seasons but had massive command issues, walking 69 batters in 113.1 innings of work in Triple-A. He paired that with decent strikeout stuff in his minor league career, but he also had trouble keeping the ball in the ballpark. Bedell had been on the injured list since May and will look to latch on with another organization that can spend time working through his mechanics.