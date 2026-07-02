Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore bounces back with never-before-seen performance

The St. Louis Cardinals and starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore both needed a big start out of the left hander, and he delivered in more ways than one. Picking up his first win since May 31, Liberatore struck out nine hitters over five innings of work. His pitching line that included four walks and one hit was a "Pitchergami."

🚨 PITCHERGAMI 🚨



Matthew Liberatore just threw a line that has NEVER happened in MLB history:



5.0 IP | 1 H | 1 ER | 4 BB | 9 K



STL @ ATL

That's the 226th Pitchergami of 2026 and 1 of 83,451+ unique lines on record. — Pitchergami (@pitchergami) July 1, 2026

A Pitchergami is a newly created term that means that the exact type of performance from Libby has never been seen before. According to their Twitter account, Liberatore's Pitchergami was the 226th of the season, likely due to the four walks and one hit only accounting for one run against the lefty. The nine strikeouts were not quite a season high but could have been a direct reflection of having Ivan Herrera behind the plate calling pitches.

The Cardinals will give Matthew Liberatore every chance to stick in the rotation

In Liberatore's first four starts in June, the Opening Day starter only covered 15.2 innings and gave up a total of 22 runs. The inability to complete five innings in four of those starts severely handcuffed manager Oli Marmol and the pitching staff since the bullpen had to provide length behind the lefty. Libby was hit hard, giving up seven homers in those first four outings and allowed at least four runs in each.

For the first time since his start against the Cubs to end May, Liberatore did not allow a homer in his last June start. While he kept the ball in the ballpark, he battled command on a scorching hot day in Atlanta, setting a season high with four walks. He limited the damage with his nine strikeouts, but his pitch count was approaching triple digits, like the air temperature, and Libby's day was done after five solid innings.

Liberatore's spot in the starting rotation was never really in jeopardy, even with his extensive struggles. As the Opening Day starter, Libby has been promoted as the face of the 2026 rotation and has a couple starts worthy of that distinction. Those quality starts have been few and far between, however, as he has just three such outings among his 17 starts. Still just 26 years old, Liberatore has 2.5 more seasons of team control and nobody really fighting to take his spot in the starting five.

Even with Hunter Dobbins and Quinn Mathews pitching well in Memphis, they will have to wait for a long-term vacancy in the rotation. Barring injury, this opening will likely come around the trade deadline as Chaim Bloom decides what to do with Dustin May and other expiring reliever contracts. If and when that happens, there will be plenty of competition for the major league rotation spot, and we could see the Cardinals cycle through numerous prospects in order to evaluate multiple arms.

With the second half of June being unkind to the Cardinals, they are now straddling the line of postseason contention. Assuming at least a partial sell-off happens regardless of the playoff picture, fans should expect to see Matthew Liberatore taking the ball every fifth-ish day for the remainder of the 2026 season.