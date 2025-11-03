Cardinals' Masyn Winn cemented as best defender in baseball with 1st Gold Glove

The St. Louis Cardinals have the best defender in baseball manning the shortstop position for them. And tonight, he was awarded his first career Gold Glove award.

Masyn Winn was announced as the National League Gold Glove winner for the shortstop position, beating out fellow finalists Mookie Betts and Nick Allen for the award. Cardinals' center fielder, Victor Scott II, was also a finalist for a Gold Glove this year, but lost out to the Chicago Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Masyn Winn's 1st Gold Glove cements himself as the best defender in baseball

Winn finished fourth in baseball in outs above average this year with 21, and would have led all defenders if he had played as many innings as the guys ahead of him. Ever since the Cardinals drafted Winn, the industry was well aware of his physical talent and feel for the shortstop position, and it was well within the range of outcomes that he would become a true difference maker at the position.

2024 was the beginning of that, as Winn led all shortstops in defensive runs saved and was awarded the Fielding Bible's top defensive shortstop, and was also a finalist for the Gold Glove. This year, Winn cut down on his erratic plays while still making highlight reel plays, committing the fewest errors among qualified shortstops with just three, down from 18 in 2024.

Winn's ability to cut down his mistakes while still being able to make every play at the position and nailing runners at first base with his unmatched arm strength makes him much watch TV when he's on the field. Winn's defensive ability at one of the most important positions in all of baseball will make him a valuable player for years to come, and if his bat takes steps forward like we've seen it have the ability to, he can emerge as a true alpha player on the Cardinals' roster.

Scott, although he did not win a Gold Glove this year, proved he is also one of the best defenders in baseball, finishing tied for eighth among all defenders in OAA and tied for 14th in DRS. Among center fielders, he ranked third and fourth in those respective categories.

Between Winn and Scott, the Cardinals' defense has two of the most dynamic individual performers in the game, and both are still in the very early stages of their careers. While both have room to improve offensively, their gloves and speed can carry them a long way, and they could make this next generation of Cardinals' baseball really exciting to watch for years to come.