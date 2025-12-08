Cardinals' little brother is finally acting like a real threat

As the St. Louis Cardinals enter a freefall of their own volition, another team in their division may be grabbing this opportunity to attempt a long-overdue shot at contention. After the Pittsburgh Pirates traded former Cardinals pitcher Johan Oviedo to the Boston Red Sox for several minor league players,and following rumors that the team is in on the Kyle Schwarber sweepstakes, the perennial basement dweller of the National League Central could be signifying that they're finally ready to take the next step.

The always abysmal Pirates may be a force in 2026 and beyond.

Pittsburgh landed a generational arm at the top of the 2023 draft in Paul Skenes, one of the few true aces remaining in professional baseball, but even a Cy Young Award and two seasons with an ERA under 2 couldn't shake the rumors that the Pirates would do what they always do and ship Skenes out for more prospects, continuing their perpetual rebuild.

Instead, Pittsburgh may be saying "Nuts to that" and attempting to capitalize on Skenes' talent to put together a roster capable of competing in the division now that the Cardinals have been knocked off of their familiar perch atop the standings. According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the Pirates may add up to $40 million to their payroll for next season, giving them a real shot at an NL Central crown. Even without Oviedo, the Pirates boast a strong rotation, which is expected to comprise Skenes, Mitch Keller, Bubba Chandler, Braxton Ashcraft and, likely early in the season Jared Jones, who is returning from injury.

Offense has long been the Pirates' sore spot, and they brought up the rear in runs scored among teams last season. However, if the chatter about Schwarber is serious and they manage to lure him to Pittsburgh with promises that their pitching will carry the team, the Pirates could suddenly field the first truly competitive squad that they've had since their three-year playoff run from 2013 to 2015, when Andrew McCutchen anchored the lineup.

Schwarber will never pace a team in batting average, but he owns light-tower power, which he displayed with a National League-leading 56 home runs with the Philadelphia Phillies last season.

He wouldn't be the only piece to help Pittsburgh's moribund offense, as the Oviedo deal netted the Pirates a possible offensive contributor in Jhostynxon Garcia, who looks to compete for a role in the outfield alongside Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds.

It's harder than ever to win as a small-market team when lavish spenders like the Los Angeles Dodgers exist, but in a division that looks to be up for grabs next season, the Pirates could emerge as a feel-good story for Cardinals fans who have long pitied the Pirates and their eternally suffering fanbase.