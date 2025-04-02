Cardinals learn of concerning new method to receive the heave-ho from umpires

The St. Louis Cardinals and their manager, Oliver Marmol, haven't had the most cordial relationships with major league umpires over the past few seasons. Marmol led the majors in ejections in 2024 and is projected to do so again this season, and now a new way for managers and players to receive the vamoose has emerged.

Spring training in 2025 saw the advent of the automated ball-strike challenge system around Major League Baseball. In its first test at the highest level, 52.2% of challenges resulted in a call being overturned, and the challenges added an average of 13.8 seconds to games. For a batter or pitcher to signify that he wanted a pitch challenged, he merely had to tap his helmet or cap. But in the regular season, where the ABS system is not in play, umpires have found another method to flex their power.

The St. Louis Cardinals were warned that if a player touches his helmet to sarcastically suggest a challenge, he will be ejected.

This is interesting: #stlcards players were told if they touch their helmet to sarcastically suggest they’re challenging a pitch call as they did in spring with ABS …



That will get them ejected, immediately.



No warning. Just out. pic.twitter.com/BS6i5rW0rt — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) April 2, 2025

It's unclear whether only the Cardinals received this warning or if every team in the league was informed. Arguing balls and strikes has long been grounds for immediate dismissals from games for both players and managers, but this looks to be taking it a step too far. Marmol and the Cardinals have had their share of brush-ups with umpires, especially C.B. Bucknor, and further misunderstandings seem inevitable with this rule's implementation.

What if a batter is trying to adjust his helmet after a strike and the umpire sees it as a sign of sarcastic displeasure? That would undoubtedly lead the manager to come charging out and result in both the player and the manager being lifted from the game over an innocuous action. With the challenge system that's already in place, baseball looks to be attempting to move away from the "ump show," where an umpire becomes the center of attention and has a large effect on the game with his calls and decisions on removing players and managers. This feels like the umpires attempting to seize some of that influence back, and it's not a good look for the sport.

The Cardinals and other teams may be forced to make adjustments to this rule and try to refrain from touching their helmets too often while in the box, especially after a called strike. Although the drama of a wild argument can be enjoyable to watch, the Cardinals need to focus on winning games with their best players, and they can't afford to lose their prized bats to the whims of the umpires.