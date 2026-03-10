Cardinals leadership continues promise to fan-first promotions

The calendar has turned to March, meaning we will see baseball that counts this month! The St. Louis Cardinals are making some noise down in Jupiter with their youngsters mashing and throwing heat, but the organization was also in the news for some new incentives to get your butts to Busch Stadium.

The St. Louis Cardinals just announced a revamped Kids Club membership.

Last season, most of the news surrounding the Cardinals at the end of the year was about the lack of fans in the stands at Busch Stadium. After surpassing three million fans for 18 consecutive seasons, the Cardinals saw that streak end in 2024 as the team's playoff hopes crumbled quickly. The hope was that downturn was an anomaly as the organization hoped to be back in contention last year, but the trend continued as the team saw "just" 2.25 million fans enter the gates. In a positive spin on the otherwise sad news for the DeWitt family, that did mark 40 consecutive seasons that the organization welcomed at least two million paid attendees through the turnstiles, the second-longest streak behind the Dodgers.

Although they laughed at the idea that fans would not come to the games if the team underperformed, it appears that the DeWitts finally took notice and are making an adjustment to stay connected with the Best Fans in Baseball. A little bit after announcing the $29 Coca Cola Unlimited tickets to select games, the Cardinals announced that they rejuvenated their past Kids Club membership and made it even more accessible for families to get to the ballpark. Side note, if $29 per ticket is still a little steep, the Redbird Rundown Podcast is hosting a giveaway for two Coca-Cola tickets to the May 4 game against the Brewers! When you sign up for just $1, you will be entered into the drawing for your chance to win tickets. Follow the post below for details!

As word spread about the cheap all-you-can-eat and drink tickets, it was discovered that the $29 rate did not match every game, but the Cardinals are providing another affordable option for families to see the team play. After offering a $33 Kids Club membership, the Cardinals slashed that price by 100% and are now offering a new version of the Kids Club for FREE! With the Rookie Membership, parents and guardians can sign up children 12 years old and under and receive two free tickets to a weekday game. Other free benefits include ticket discounts, 10% off at the team store, and free speed pitch in the family pavilion.

If you want even more than that, the organization does offer an All-Star membership for just $40 for the year. Not only will your child(ren) receive everything from the free tier, they will also get first dibs at running the bases after select home games, exclusive kids club merchandise, and two tickets to EVERY Sunday kid party that includes giveaways and face painting. All details for both tiers can be found following this link.

Regardless of what you personally believe about the Cardinals' chances at competing this year, or your thoughts on the DeWitt family as owners of the team, it is hard to argue that they are not at least listening and attempting to provide value in an increasingly expensive experience. While the team might fall short in the win column this season, they are providing the opportunity for you to get the WIN by taking your kids to Baseball Heaven and fall in love with the greatest game on Earth.