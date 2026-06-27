Cardinals' Jose Fermin earns silly reward from Oliver Marmol after latest home run

The St. Louis Cardinals dropped game three of a four-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks by a score of 9-4.

Fortunately, they didn’t leave empty-handed.

Jose Fermin, the Redbirds' 27-year-old utility man, has been very serviceable in 2026.

After years of being dismissed as nothing more than rostered cannon fodder, Fermin was given a chance, and he’s earned his respect.

Moreover, he’s earned a T-shirt!

Dani Wexelman made a riveting post on X today that’s left the baseball world at a loss for words.

Oli Marmol told José Fermín if he hit a home run last night he could wear his Ferminator shirt to BP.



*Checks box score*



Yup.



(Btw his family made these shirts 🥹) pic.twitter.com/5RpPRoLfps — Dani Wexelman (@DaniWex) June 25, 2026

Apparently, Fermin had a gentlemanly wager with manager Oliver Marmol.

If he were to blast a home run, he’d be permitted to wear his “Ferminator” shirt to team batting practice the next day.

Well, in the bottom of the ninth, Fermin launched what looked to be a meaningless "Chris Paul" homer. Diamondbacks hurler Drey Jameson left a breaking ball over the plate, and Fermin went "swing and a drive!" mode on it.

As Chip Caray called the home run and Fermin rounded the bases, St. Louis had no idea of the fate that lay ahead.

Today, June 25, the "Ferminator" is born. As Wexelman pointed out, it’s actually a heartwarming story, as Fermin’s family made him the shirt.

Fermin’s new swag is an homage to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s "Terminator" films. However, the former bodybuilder, actor, and governor has nothing on Fermin in 2026.

Jose Fermin has been really solid for the 2026 Cardinals

Although he’s had limited opportunities, Fermin has made the most of his playing time.

After his game-changing blast that spawned a new nickname last night, his OPS is up to .730 on the year, and he’s been 6% above league average as a hitter.

Additionally, Fermin has provided the Cardinals with a defensive cushion. Since the departure of All-Star Brendan Donovan and his many gloves, the Cardinals have lacked the versatility they once prided themselves on.

This season, Fermin has filled in all over the diamond for St. Louis. Whenever his number is called, he’s ready to give a great effort and play a gritty brand of baseball that’s a sight for sore eyes in The Lou.

Fermin’s not just a big smile and infectious personality; he’s a ballplayer. And now, he’s also the Ferminator.