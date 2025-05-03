Cardinals insider's trade deadline prediction will excite some and frustrate others

One of the burning questions on the minds of St. Louis Cardinals fans is how they'll approach this year's trade deadline, particularly if they are still in the playoff hunt.

The topic has begun to heat up as of late, with the Cardinals over one month into the 2025 season and their early struggles record-wise already having many fans eager for change. I would say that most fans (at least those on social media) want to see them sell at this year's deadline, but I am sure there are some out there who want them to add to the club and get better immediately.

Katie Woo of The Athletic recently stated she believed the club could look to add to the team if they are in contention come July, but a different Cardinals' insider isn't buying that the Cardinals could be, well, buyers.

The Cardinals will reportedly stay the course and sell at the 2025 MLB trade deadline

In a recent piece over at the Belleville News-Democrat, Jeff Jones reflected on how weak the NL Central remains to begin the year, as even with a sub-.500 record, the Cardinals are within striking distance of playoff contention. The Cubs made aggressive moves this offseason and appear to be the favorite, but at least at this point, they haven't run away with anything. The Reds and Brewers are threats this year, but again, nothing crazy at this moment.

That begs the same question then - do the Cardinals try and push for the playoffs in John Mozeliak's last season if they are in the race in late July? Jones believes they will stick to their plan and sell. Here's a quote from his piece.

"To be sure, the deadline will still matter. Ryan Helsley’s upcoming trade is a fait accompli. Fedde is not too far off from the same inevitability; neither is Phil Maton, the team’s sole major league free agent signing this winter.



In much the same way the prior offseason’s moves turned over the front office’s cards for the 2024 team, the same will hold true in 2025. This is a team that was designed to sell at the deadline, and so they will."

For most fans, I think that should come as a relief. Jones was adamant that if the Cardinals make a surprise push this year, it will be because of their young talent, not because they held onto guys at the deadline, and certainly not because they decided to add talent either. I think everyone would love to see the young guys propel them into a playoff push this year, but that should not stop them from subtracting walk-year guys like Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, Steven Matz, and Erick Fedde to get maximum value for the future. I fully expect them to try to move Nolan Arenado again as well.

Others probably read what I just said and can't wrap their head around a team "waiving the white flag" if they have a chance, especially an organization like the Cardinals. Normally, I would agree with you, but this team is clearly positioning itself for the future, and they need to fully commit to that if they want to maximize their next window. Sure, I guess the club could go on a magical run if they snuck into October, but the odds of that are about as low as possible, and they can actually increase their chances in future years if they make those hard decisions come July.

Expect the Cardinals to be sellers come July. If that frustrates you, I get it, but I think you'll be thanking them in the future for doing so. And hey, maybe those young bats and arms can pick up the slack and make a run anyway!