Cardinals Injury Update: Masyn Winn, Zack Thompson, and Riley O'Brien

As is the case with every team during spring training, the St. Louis Cardinals are experiencing some injuries. While most of these ailments are relatively minor, they are still noteworthy.

Foremost of these concerns would be shortstop Masyn Winn. Winn, who was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to wrist soreness, is aiming to return to game action sooner rather than later. He sat out Wednesday's matchup, too, and today's off day gives him another day of rest.

Masyn Winn will be returning to play on Friday.

According to John Denton of MLB.com, manager Oliver Marmol said that Masyn Winn took at-bats on Wednesday on back fields in Jupiter. The hope is that Winn will return to game action on Friday against the Houston Astros.

Winn, who is hitting just .098 this spring with four hits in 41 at-bats, has struggled throughout the spring circuit. He has struck out 12 times and walked only three times. While spring stats should be taken with a grain of salt, a better offensive showing would have been better for the sophomore star.

Defensively, Masyn is as sharp as ever. He's flashed his cannon of an arm with several throws along with his range on some diving plays up the middle.

Masyn Winn showing off the cannon! pic.twitter.com/qujIvjcNtd — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 10, 2025

Zack Thompson is still not throwing as he recovers from a lat strain.

Zack Thompson went down with a Grade-1 lat strain in early March during spring training, and he hasn't been seen since. It was announced immediately following Thompson's injury that he would be shut down from throwing for 3-4 weeks and re-evaluated following that stint. It's been three weeks now, and there has been no update regarding the status of the left-handed pitcher.

Thompson, 27, has had a tough career up to this point. He was set back during the shutdown of the minor league season in 2020, and he's been yo-yoed throughout the majors and minors in a variety of roles. He went 0-2 last year with a 9.53 ERA in only five games with the Cardinals, and his one appearance in spring this year featured him throwing only one inning and not allowing a run.

Thompson's injury all but ensures that he won't make the major league roster to start the year. If his 3- to 4-week window is true, he'll resume throwing activities as early as April 1.

Riley O'Brien has been having a sporadic spring due to pain.

Riley O'Brien has some of the best pure "stuff" in the Cardinals' system. His sinker sits 95 MPH with over 15 inches of arm-side run. His groundball rate is exceptional, and he doesn't allow a lot of home runs. However, O'Brien has struggled to remain healthy ever since the Cardinals acquired him prior to the 2024 season.

Last year, the right-hander missed four months due to flexor tendon pain, and he didn't pitch this spring from February 26th through March 14th. O'Brien has yet to pitch again since March 14th.

He's thrown a total of three innings this spring, and he has yet to allow a run. He's given up just three hits and two walks, and he's struck out six batters in his three outings.

O'Brien's stuff will always be tantalizing. If he can stay healthy, he would be an intriguing bullpen piece. Time is winding down in spring, and with the recent signing of right-handed reliever Phil Maton, spots are limited in the bullpen for the Cardinals. Kyle Leahy and Chris Roycroft have had strong (and healthy) springs so far. They'll likely be the final two relievers chosen for the Opening Day roster.