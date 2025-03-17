Cardinals History: Top 5 individual seasons by a Cardinals' player by position

Top 5 second base seasons in Cardinals history

Rogers Hornsby | Transcendental Graphics/GettyImages

1. Rogers Hornsby - 1924

.424/.507/.696 with 25 homers and 94 RBIs; 12.1 WAR

If I used repeat years, all the top 5 seasons at second base would belong to Hornsby. He was that dominant. "Rajah" was just significantly better than the other hitters in the NL during this era. Hornsby had years with more power and more team success, but it's hard not to pick 1924, where Rogers hit .424! Nobody has topped that batting average since.

2. Frankie Frisch - 1927

337/.387/.472 with 10 homers, 78 RBIs, and 48 SBs; 9.4 WAR

Frisch is forever linked to Rogers Hornsby because of their legendary trade after the 1926 season. The two superstars were swapped months after the Cardinals had won their first title. Frisch and Hornsby were opposites in their reputation with teammates. Hornsby was thought of as disagreeable, while Frisch was popular with teammates and a jokester. "The Fordham Flash" was one of the greatest defensive second basemen of all time and a successful manager.

3. Red Schoendienst - 1953

.342/.405/.502 with 15 homers and 79 RBIs; 6.7 WAR

Red had a great all-around game despite not having pop-off-the-page numbers. The 10-time All-Star could do a little bit of everything in his prime. In 1953, Red almost won the batting title, finishing two points behind Brooklyn's Carl Furillo. Red spent many years managing and coaching with the Cardinals, including the 1967 World Series title, where he was the skipper.

4. Tom Herr - 1985

.302/.379/.416 with 8 homers and 110 RBIs; 5.6 WAR

Usually, offensive prowess isn't what you think of when Tommy Herr is mentioned. But in 1985, he was a force with the bat. His defensive skills (along with his double play partner) were unquestioned; however, this was his only full season he hit over .300. Herr spent most of the 1985 campaign batting third for the eventual NL champions.

5. Matt Carpenter - 2013

.318/.392/.481 with 11 homers and 78 RBIs; 6.6 WAR

The Cardinals got their farewell season with Carpenter last year, and he looks to be retired now. But back in 2013, he was just warming up! Carpenter was a jack-of-all-trades, playing all over the field. In 2013, he played more games at second base than anywhere else on the diamond. In fact, it was the only time this happened in his career. While Matt wasn't great with the glove at second, he could hold his own offensively. He led the league in runs and hits and made his first All-Star game. He also hit an astounding 55 doubles!

Honorable mention: 1943 Lou Klein and 1989 Jose Oquendo