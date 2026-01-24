Cardinals History: The winter that changed everything

The 1996 St. Louis Cardinals had a massive turnaround. In 1995, the Cards went 62-81. They finished ’96 with an 88-74 record – going from 22.5 games back to winning the division by 6 games! This squad swept the Padres in the NLDS and held a 3-1 lead on the Braves in the NLCS before dropping the final three games. A team that was a whisker away from the World Series.

How did they do it? It was a LOT of things! Starting with the hiring Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa. Fresh off his tenure with the Oakland Athletics, where he made 3 World Series and won a championship in the famous earthquake series in 1989, La Russa would spearhead (along with GM Walt Jocketty) some massive personnel changes. Many of them were La Russa's favorites — players whom he had worked with in Oakland.

The flurry of moves began with a move that would cause some clubhouse drama. Royce Clayton was a great defensive shortstop. Ozzie Smith had been the starting shortstop for 14 years. When the Cards traded for Clayton on December 14th, it indicated that St. Louis was looking to replace the veteran Smith. The “open” competition in spring training would lead to some hard feelings for the Wizard.

The next day, a former Cardinal hero would be signed to a free agent contract — Willie McGee. He wasn’t the same player that led the Cardinals to 3 World Series appearances in the 1980s but he was a very productive fourth outfielder. La Russa had managed McGee in Oakland at the end of the 1990 season. In a reserve role, Willie would bat .307 on the season.

Three days later, the Cardinals made a bigger splash in free agency, signing veteran third baseman Gary Gaetti. The one-year, $2 million contract solidified a weak spot on the roster. Gaetti was coming off a 35-homer season with the Royals and, even in his late 30s, provided solid defense.

If people hadn’t gotten the idea that the Cardinals were all in, they would on December 23rd, when GM Walt Jocketty signed two huge-name free agents: Ron Gant and Andy Benes. Gant signed a 5-year, $25 million deal (the largest of the offseason), and Benes signed a 2-year, $8.1 million deal. Gant provided the 30 homers the Cards were hoping for, and Benes won 18 games.

But there was more!

A few weeks later, on January 9th, the Cardinals swung a trade for veteran hurler Todd Stottlemyre. They sent a package of minor league prospects for the righty, who provided a reliable arm at the top of the rotation. Stottlemyre was an innings eater, giving the Cardinals over 223 innings with a 3.87 ERA.

The cherry on top of the sundae was in February, when a La Russa favorite would be reunited. Legendary closer Dennis Eckersley was acquired by trading another prized prospect. The 41-year-old future Hall of Famer led the Cardinals with 30 saves.

These key additions stabilized the lineup, rotation, and bullpen, even as moves like the Royce Clayton trade created some clubhouse tension. The retooled Cardinals had established themselves as a National League power again!