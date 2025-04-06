Cardinals History: The best pitching season of all-time almost happened in St. Louis

60 WINS

1.38 ERA

678 INNINGS

Those were the monster numbers put up in 1884 by Old Hoss Radbourn. If not the best pitching season ever, at least the most impressive numbers-wise! And not long before this record-breaking season, Radbourn signed with the St. Louis Cardinals franchise (then the Browns). But fate would make it so that the Providence Grays would keep Old Hoss and ultimately win the NL pennant. So why didn't it work out?

Why didn't Old Hoss Radbourn have the greatest pitching season of all-time in St. Louis?

Old Hoss Radbourn was an incredible pitcher for his era. Back when gloves weren't used and pitching overhand was against the rules, Radbourn was quickly becoming the best pitcher in the National League! In 1882, he put up a 33-19 record with a 2.11 ERA in 466 innings. He led the league in strikeouts. Old Hoss was clearly one of the better pitchers.

Providence in the 1880s was not a very large city. Having fewer resources than metropolises meant that Providence typically offered lower salaries. Old Hoss saw an opportunity though with an upstart league that started in 1882 — the American Association. The AA offered cheaper seats and served alcohol at games as opposed to the more puritanical NL. This was the league the St. Louis Cardinals franchise originated in.

Old Hoss Radbourn made the jump and signed a contract with the then-St. Louis Browns. St. Louis had three times the population of Providence and could generate more revenue for player salaries. St. Louis was the sixth biggest city in America at this time! Despite being well before MLB had free agency, players could join other leagues who did not recognize what was called the reserve system.

The reserve system was a list of players that National League teams protected from other squads. If a player was "reserved," other teams could not sign him. These rules did not apply to other leagues, though, so when Old Hoss signed with St. Louis, there was nothing his old franchise could do.

Of course, things didn't work out for St. Louis acquiring Old Hoss — before the 1883 season, the American Association struck a deal with the National League. The AA agreed to respect the reserve system and Old Hoss was forced to return to the Providence Grays. The two leagues even expanded it to include more players! By the end of the decade, the reserve system covered every player on a roster, and the reserve clause was written into player contracts. This would stay in place until the 1970s when Curt Flood challenged the system.

Old Hoss would have a fantastic season in 1883, notching a league-leading 48 wins over an astounding 632 innings for Providence. And then the gargantuan 1884 season...

60-12 with a 1.38 ERA in 678 innings!

Providence won the NL while St. Louis put together a very competitive season in the American Association. Eventually, the AA collapsed and St. Louis joined the National League once and for all. And Old Hoss (unfortunately) never became part of St. Louis Cardinals lore.

(story referenced from Edward Achorn's book "Fifty-nine in '84")